With temperatures expected to surpass 100 degrees this weekend, Gov. Jay Inslee has lifted COVID-19 capacity restrictions — which restricted indoor spaces to 50% — for cooling centers run by governments and nonprofits.

Also because of the heat, many COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites in Seattle and King County are closing or altering their hours this weekend, local officials say.

