Two months of progress in the United States have been wiped out by a coronavirus resurgence, which is sending infections to dire new levels across the South and West, health experts are warning. While newly confirmed infections have been declining steadily in early hot spots such as New York and New Jersey, several other states set single-day records this week, including Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada, Texas and Oklahoma.

In our state, health officials confirmed 483 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, as well as nine additional deaths. Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday his plan for colleges and universities to reopen this fall, including making students and staff self-certify that they have not experienced COVID-19 symptoms since their last visit to campus.

