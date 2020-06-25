By
 

Two months of progress in the United States have been wiped out by a coronavirus resurgence, which is sending infections to dire new levels across the South and West, health experts are warning. While newly confirmed infections have been declining steadily in early hot spots such as New York and New Jersey, several other states set single-day records this week, including Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada, Texas and Oklahoma.

In our state, health officials confirmed 483 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, as well as nine additional deaths. Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday his plan for colleges and universities to reopen this fall, including making students and staff self-certify that they have not experienced COVID-19 symptoms since their last visit to campus.

Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

Resources

Charts, mask how-tos and more to help you understand the COVID-19 pandemic and get through it safely

Live updates:

Quarantine Corner: Making it easier to stay home

Even if you’re going to eat it out of a to-go box, you should still let Café Campagne owner and chef Daisley Gordon, seem here in a file photo, make you a dinner that feels like a special treat. (John Lok / The Seattle Times)
Even if you’re going to eat it out of a to-go box, you should still let Café Campagne owner and chef Daisley Gordon, seem here in a file photo, make you a dinner that feels like a special treat. (John Lok / The Seattle Times)

Takeout food can quickly lose its charm on the trip home. But two Seattle restaurants have conquered the problem with lovely options that feel like real treats. You'll also find hidden gems in Lynnwood, including roast chicken, plump dumplings and melty carnitas.

New movies: “Miss Juneteenth” is so natural that it leaves you “imagining the characters living their lives, long after the final frame,” our critic says. But she’s trying hard to forget Jon Stewart’s “Irresistible.”

—Kris Higginson
Advertising

Catch up on the past 24 hours

COVID-19 cases roared to a single-day record in the U.S. yesterday. Deaths aren't rising in lockstep with cases, but that's likely to change soon. Who's getting sick? A disturbing generational shift has authorities worried, and governments worldwide are ramping up precautions.

Baa-aa-aaa? People who follow Washington's mask order are "sheep," Lewis County's sheriff said through a bullhorn yesterday. He's among many critics who are chafing at the order as cases climb. Here's when you are and aren't required to wear a mask, and how to wear one properly.

Coronavirus spread to dozens of Yakima jail inmates while some guards went without masks, reflecting a strong resistance in a county that's become a coronavirus hot spot.

If you go out, stay safe. Here are tips for navigating travel, restaurants, hotels, salons, houses of worship and more.

Two University of Washington athletes have tested positive for the virus as players return to campus. Football is looking increasingly less certain, with colleges nationwide reporting a slew of positive tests. Gov. Jay Inslee yesterday laid out what Washington universities must do to open in person.

Crowds are thin around noon on the Seattle waterfront, June 16, 2020, a sunny day. The shutdown of cruise tourism due to coronavirus this year has essentially cost a year of profits for the waterfront and downtown businesses that are majorly dependent on cruise tourism. (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times)
Crowds are thin around noon on the Seattle waterfront, June 16, 2020, a sunny day. The shutdown of cruise tourism due to coronavirus this year has essentially cost a year of profits for the waterfront and downtown businesses that are majorly dependent on cruise tourism. (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times)

Seattle tourism season, coronavirus edition: The usual flood of tourists — who drop dollars all over town — is mostly a trickle so far. The wimpy traffic at Sea-Tac Airport is one sign of this. Will tourist-dependent businesses survive? Some are finding keys to keep this from becoming an entirely lost summer.

Disney's California theme parks won't open as scheduled in mid-July, because of the state's spike in coronavirus cases.

COVID-19 survivor Ronald Hill didn’t remember his wife for about a week after he emerged from his monthlong coma. “It was just a joyous feeling when I found who I am and who she is,” he says. Now he has a message for the rest of us.

Who hasn’t heard of COVID-19 by now? More people than you might think.

—Kris Higginson

More on the coronavirus outbreak

 

Want major coronavirus stories sent to you via text message?
Text the word COVID to 855-480-9667 or enter your phone number below.

Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories