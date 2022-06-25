Meanwhile, more than two dozen employees who were fired for failing to comply with vaccine mandates filed lawsuits against Mayo Clinic alleging the clinic did not grant them religious exemptions.
Pfizer is tweaking its COVID-19 vaccine to better target the omicron variant is safe and works, the company said Saturday, just days before regulators debate whether to offer Americans updated booster shots this fall.
The vaccines currently used in the U.S. still offer strong protection against severe COVID-19 disease and death — especially if people have gotten a booster dose. But those vaccines target the original coronavirus strain and their effectiveness against any infection dropped markedly when the super-contagious omicron mutant emerged.
Now with omicron’s even more transmissible relatives spreading widely, the Food and Drug Administration is considering ordering a recipe change for the vaccines made by both Pfizer and rival Moderna in hopes that modified boosters could better protect against another COVID-19 surge expected this fall and winter.
As Microsoft is showing, workers may never come back to the office
Redmond-based Microsoft wants it workers back in the office at least 50% of the time, but knows that may not happen until early next year — and unlike many of us, the company isn't just throwing out guesses.
That sobering conclusion comes from the data-driven company's own impressive research on remote work. Last month, the company put collated two year's of study into a “New Future of Work Report.” It’s 111 pages, with wide-ranging pros and cons. The big takeaway:
Workers love work from home. Bosses don’t.
Up to 80% of workers want either remote or hybrid arrangements (some office, some remote, with flexibility desired to switch between the two). Meanwhile managers by and large want you back at your desks.
The Microsoft report notes that workers are so enamored with remote that they’ll even pay to get it. One study found “employees willing to forgo over $4,300” per year in salary to be able to work from home full-time.
