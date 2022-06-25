The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday it was recommending Moderna’s vaccine for children ages 6 to 17.

The group has had access to Pfizer’s vaccine since last year.

Meanwhile, more than two dozen employees who were fired for failing to comply with vaccine mandates filed lawsuits against Mayo Clinic alleging the clinic did not grant them religious exemptions.

