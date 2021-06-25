We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
Which coronavirus variants are silently spreading around us? Our FAQ describes the dominant variants in Washington state, the most worrisome ones, and whether they could force a reopening rollback in the fall.
Nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.are now among unvaccinated people. A new analysis also found that "breakthrough" infections in fully vaccinated people accounted for less than 0.1% of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
This week's winner of Washington's $250,000 vaccine lottery became the first to join Gov. Jay Inslee during the announcement, adding a message of her own.
Inside the extraordinary effort to save Donald Trump: The president's case of COVID-19 was more severe than the White House acknowledged, according to a new book that details five harrowing days in October 2020.