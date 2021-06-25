A new government data analysis is showing nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. now are in people who weren’t vaccinated, a staggering demonstration of how effective the shots have been and an indication that deaths per day could be practically zero if everyone eligible got the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits dropped last week, a sign that layoffs declined and the job market is improving.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

Show caption