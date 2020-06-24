By
 

As cases surge across Washington state — especially in Yakima County, which now has nearly as many COVID-19 cases as the state of Oregon — Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday afternoon announced a statewide requirement for almost everyone to wear masks in public. The new order will go into effect Friday.

Meanwhile, the European Union announced Tuesday that it may bar Americans from entering because the United States has failed to control the virus.

But the U.S. continues to reopen, and in Washington, Kittitas County enters Phase 3 of the state’s four-phase reopening plan. Read more about what you can and can’t do in each phase here.

Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

Resources

Charts, mask how-tos and more to help you understand the COVID-19 pandemic and get through it safely

Live updates:

Quarantine Corner: Things to do while staying home

Sadie Davis-Suskind, a former “MasterChef Junior” contestant, calls scallion pancakes a perfect combination of salty, fatty, flaky and crispy. (Rebecca Davis-Suskind)
Sadie Davis-Suskind, a former “MasterChef Junior” contestant, calls scallion pancakes a perfect combination of salty, fatty, flaky and crispy. (Rebecca Davis-Suskind)

For “the best snack ever,” try our favorite teen chef’s recipe for scallion pancakes.

“Exhalation: Stories” by Ted Chiang (Knopf)
“Exhalation: Stories” by Ted Chiang (Knopf)

Paperback Picks: A national bestseller is barreling out of Bellevue. “Exhalation: Stories” is among our six highly recommended new paperbacks.

—Kris Higginson
Advertising

Mask up, Washington: New order takes effect Friday

Before Gov. Inslee ordered a statewide mask requirement, signs posted in Pike Place Market said “face covering required.” Some visitors weren’t adhering to the policy on Tuesday. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times)
Before Gov. Inslee ordered a statewide mask requirement, signs posted in Pike Place Market said “face covering required.” Some visitors weren’t adhering to the policy on Tuesday. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times)

Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered Washingtonians to wear facial coverings in public, with several exceptions, as COVID-19 cases rise. Here's when you need them, and when you don't.

Let's brush up on masks with a video tutorial on how to make your own, plus guidance on how to wash them and wear them correctly, because many people fumble this part.

—Kris Higginson

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, takes off his face mask before testifying before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce about the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP)
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, takes off his face mask before testifying before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce about the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP)

U.S. coronavirus cases have surged to their highest level in two months, and are now back to where they were at the peak of the outbreak. Dr. Anthony Fauci, calling the situation "very troublesome," warned Americans to take better precautions. In Washington state, officials yesterday confirmed 516 new infections. And in Texas, the governor told residents to stay home as cases hit an all-time high. Track the pandemic's spread here.

Surprised Washington school districts are grappling with education officials' statement that school should resume in-person in the fall. What if the pandemic keeps worsening over the summer? Here's what we know so far about the plans and challenges.

How safe is it to board an airplane? Airlines tout their coronavirus precautions, but worried passengers from Washington state say those aren't always happening. And it's the wild West when it comes to airlines' different approaches (here's a comparison). Among the risks: passengers who hide their COVID-19 infections. This is top of mind as the first U.S. airline resumes flights to China tomorrow, starting with a Seattle route.

European countries may block American travelers from entering when they reopen their borders to other nations next month. That's because the U.S. has failed to control the virus, according to the European Union's draft plans.

The Bothell branch is among the King County Library System locations that have resumed book-return services, and are scheduled to begin a new curbside pickup service July 1. (Mike Siegel / The Seattle Times)
The Bothell branch is among the King County Library System locations that have resumed book-return services, and are scheduled to begin a new curbside pickup service July 1. (Mike Siegel / The Seattle Times)

Bookworms, rejoice: King County Library System has resumed book returns and plans to have curbside pickup next week at some locations.

Play ball! The Mariners will start a summery "spring" training next week at T-Mobile Park, now that MLB has laid out a much faster sprint to the World Series while it tries desperately to wall players off from the coronavirus. Things will look different for the M's, of course.

Seattle Aquarium and Woodland Park Zoo reopen next week. New requirements mean you'll need to plan ahead.

Western Washington homebuyers are undaunted by the pandemic, judging by our Coronavirus Economy daily chart. But it's a different story for sellers.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories