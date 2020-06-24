But the U.S. continues to reopen, and in Washington, Kittitas County enters Phase 3 of the state’s four-phase reopening plan. Read more about what you can and can’t do in each phase here.
How safe is it to board an airplane? Airlines tout their coronavirus precautions, but worried passengers from Washington state say those aren't always happening. And it's the wild West when it comes to airlines' different approaches (here's a comparison). Among the risks: passengers who hide their COVID-19 infections. This is top of mind as the first U.S. airline resumes flights to China tomorrow, starting with a Seattle route.
European countries may block American travelers from entering when they reopen their borders to other nations next month. That's because the U.S. has failed to control the virus, according to the European Union's draft plans.
Bookworms, rejoice: King County Library System has resumed book returns and plans to have curbside pickup next week at some locations.