As cases surge across Washington state — especially in Yakima County, which now has nearly as many COVID-19 cases as the state of Oregon — Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday afternoon announced a statewide requirement for almost everyone to wear masks in public. The new order will go into effect Friday.

Meanwhile, the European Union announced Tuesday that it may bar Americans from entering because the United States has failed to control the virus.

But the U.S. continues to reopen, and in Washington, Kittitas County enters Phase 3 of the state’s four-phase reopening plan. Read more about what you can and can’t do in each phase here.

Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

