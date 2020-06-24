As cases surge across Washington state — especially in Yakima County, which now has nearly as many COVID-19 cases as the state of Oregon — Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday afternoon announced a statewide requirement for almost everyone to wear masks in public. The new order will go into effect Friday.
Meanwhile, the European Union announced Tuesday that it may bar Americans from entering because the United States has failed to control the virus.
But the U.S. continues to reopen, and in Washington, Kittitas County enters Phase 3 of the state’s four-phase reopening plan. Read more about what you can and can’t do in each phase here.
Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
ResourcesCharts, mask how-tos and more to help you understand the COVID-19 pandemic and get through it safely
Live updates:
Flyers hiding COVID infections show risk of reopening borders
People infected with coronavirus were allowed to board aircraft and travel to Hong Kong in recent days, highlighting the challenge of controlling the pandemic while governments seek the safest ways to reopen borders.
Hong Kong’s health authority said one infected passenger arrived Sunday from Manila on a Cathay Pacific Airways flight, and another was on a Cathay Dragon flight from Kuala Lumpur. Both were diagnosed with COVID-19 before they traveled. It also said 45 passengers on Emirates flights from Dubai over the weekend either had confirmed or probable cases. The airline restarted flights to Hong Kong this month.
The infections underscore the risk of peeling back restrictions when the global pace of infections keeps accelerating. Airlines worldwide, largely propped up by government bailouts, have been lobbying to get their planes back in the air as they face more than $84 billion in losses this year.
The International Air Transport Association, which represents almost 300 airlines, recommends steps such as temperature checks at the airport and wearing face masks to protect passengers and crew from infection.
But the Hong Kong cases show that infected passengers can bypass voluntary requirements, and there’s little airlines can do.
As Texas hits all-time high for new COVID-19 cases, governor tells Texans to stay home
Gov. Greg Abbott sternly warned Texans of the “rampant” spread of coronavirus that took the state to a new high Tuesday of more than 5,000 cases in a single day.
Saying Texans should stay home unless they have a good reason to venture out, Abbott gave local officials more powers to limit public gatherings during the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.
He expanded the ability of mayors and county judges to restrict outdoor gatherings of over 100 people — down from the previous limit of more than 500 people.
Abbott also told the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to enact emergency rules that provide strict health and safety standards and procedures related to COVID-19 for child care centers.
The decrees were based on data showing an increase in COVID-19 transmission stemming from large gatherings and child care centers, the governor’s office said.
“These are just some of the steps Texas will take to contain the rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations,” Abbott said in a news release. “I urge all Texans to do everything in their power to reduce the transmission of the coronavirus by wearing a face mask, washing their hands often, and staying six feet apart from others.”
Quarantine Corner: Things to do while staying home
For “the best snack ever,” try our favorite teen chef’s recipe for scallion pancakes.
Paperback Picks: A national bestseller is barreling out of Bellevue. “Exhalation: Stories” is among our six highly recommended new paperbacks.
Mask up, Washington: New order takes effect Friday
Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered Washingtonians to wear facial coverings in public, with several exceptions, as COVID-19 cases rise. Here's when you need them, and when you don't.
Let's brush up on masks with a video tutorial on how to make your own, plus guidance on how to wash them and wear them correctly, because many people fumble this part.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
U.S. coronavirus cases have surged to their highest level in two months, and are now back to where they were at the peak of the outbreak. Dr. Anthony Fauci, calling the situation "very troublesome," warned Americans to take better precautions. In Washington state, officials yesterday confirmed 516 new infections. And in Texas, the governor told residents to stay home as cases hit an all-time high. Track the pandemic's spread here.
Surprised Washington school districts are grappling with education officials' statement that school should resume in-person in the fall. What if the pandemic keeps worsening over the summer? Here's what we know so far about the plans and challenges.
How safe is it to board an airplane? Airlines tout their coronavirus precautions, but worried passengers from Washington state say those aren't always happening. And it's the wild West when it comes to airlines' different approaches (here's a comparison). Among the risks: passengers who hide their COVID-19 infections. This is top of mind as the first U.S. airline resumes flights to China tomorrow, starting with a Seattle route.
European countries may block American travelers from entering when they reopen their borders to other nations next month. That's because the U.S. has failed to control the virus, according to the European Union's draft plans.
Bookworms, rejoice: King County Library System has resumed book returns and plans to have curbside pickup next week at some locations.
Play ball! The Mariners will start a summery "spring" training next week at T-Mobile Park, now that MLB has laid out a much faster sprint to the World Series while it tries desperately to wall players off from the coronavirus. Things will look different for the M's, of course.
Seattle Aquarium and Woodland Park Zoo reopen next week. New requirements mean you'll need to plan ahead.
Western Washington homebuyers are undaunted by the pandemic, judging by our Coronavirus Economy daily chart. But it's a different story for sellers.
Most Read Local Stories
- Gov. Inslee orders masks to be worn in public to help stem spread of coronavirus VIEW
- Seattle will phase down CHOP at night, police will return to East Precinct, Durkan says
- Coronavirus daily news updates, June 23: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world
- Teen who died in CHOP shooting wanted 'to be loved,' those who knew him recall
- Seattle police investigating Tuesday morning shooting on Capitol Hill near Cal Anderson Park and CHOP