COVID-19 vaccines saved nearly 20 million lives during the first year the shots became available, but more lives could’ve been saved if international targets for administered vaccines had been reached, researchers said.
Meanwhile, Austrian leaders opted to scrap the country’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate due to the risk of the measure polarizing society and potentially leading to less people receiving the vaccine.
In the U.S., a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expert panel voted unanimously to recommend Moderna’s shots for kids ages 6 to 17. The next steps include the agency’s adoption of the recommendations.
U.S. monkeypox response mirrors early coronavirus missteps, experts say
Public health experts, including within the Biden administration, are increasingly concerned that the federal government’s handling of the largest-ever U.S. monkeypox outbreak is mirroring its cumbersome response to the coronavirus pandemic 2 1/2 years ago, with potentially dire consequences.
As a result, they said, community transmission is occurring largely undetected, and the critical window in which to control the outbreak is closing quickly.
“It’s been unbelievably challenging,” said Lauren Sauer, director of the Special Pathogens Research Network within a government-funded consortium of medical centers focused on pathogens training and education. “It felt like January 2020 all over again.”
More than 150 monkeypox cases have been identified in the United States since May 19, federal officials said this week, and more than 3,300 cases have been detected in 42 countries around the world.