Even though Washington’s COVID-19 vaccination rate remains below the 70% threshold required for early reopening, the state’s new cases, deaths and hospitalizations continue to decrease, health department officials said Wednesday. Still, they said, that doesn’t mean the pandemic is over.

Meanwhile, U.S. public health leaders are seeking to reassure Americans that COVID-19 shots are safe after reports that a relatively small number of mostly young men had suffered a heart problem after being immunized.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

Show caption