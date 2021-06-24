Even though Washington’s COVID-19 vaccination rate remains below the 70% threshold required for early reopening, the state’s new cases, deaths and hospitalizations continue to decrease, health department officials said Wednesday. Still, they said, that doesn’t mean the pandemic is over.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
UN-backed program trims forecast to supply COVID-19 vaccine
A public health group that manages the U.N.-backed program to ship COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries is paring back its supply forecast for this year by more than 100 million doses, largely because a key Indian manufacturer has focused on needs at home.
Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, says it now projects that the COVAX program can supply just under 1.9 billion doses this year — including about 1.5 billion provided for free to 92 poor countries — down from original targets of more than 2 billion doses.
The shortfall comes because the Serum Institute of India — a pivotal producer of vaccines for COVAX — has reverted supplies to needy people in India, as its government scrambled to fight a spike in infections.
So far, COVAX has only distributed about 90 million doses, far short of its original plans.
The delta variant is a version of the coronavirus that has been found in more than 80 countries since it was first detected in India. It got its name from the World Health Organization, which names notable variants after letters of the Greek alphabet.
Viruses constantly mutate, and most changes aren’t concerning. But there is a worry that some variants might evolve enough to be more contagious, cause more severe illness or evade the protection that vaccines provide.
Experts say the delta variant spreads more easily because of mutations that make it better at latching onto cells in our bodies. In the United Kingdom, the variant is now responsible for 90% of all new infections. In the U.S., it represents 20% of infections, and health officials say it could become the country’s dominant type as well.
Although it is more transmissible, it’s not clear yet whether the variant makes people sicker.
Washington state’s COVID-19 numbers are showing promise, but the worrisome gamma strain is rising fast. Don’t let your guard down, one state health official says: "Every time you take your eye off this virus, it does something super-squirrelly."
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will carry a new warningabout heart inflammation, but the side effect is "extremely rare," according to an unusual joint statement from top U.S. health officials, medical organizations and others.