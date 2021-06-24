By
 

Even though Washington’s COVID-19 vaccination rate remains below the 70% threshold required for early reopening, the state’s new cases, deaths and hospitalizations continue to decrease, health department officials said Wednesday. Still, they said, that doesn’t mean the pandemic is over.

Meanwhile, U.S. public health leaders are seeking to reassure Americans that COVID-19 shots are safe after reports that a relatively small number of mostly young men had suffered a heart problem after being immunized.

Washington state’s COVID-19 numbers are showing promise, but the worrisome gamma strain is rising fast. Don’t let your guard down, one state health official says: "Every time you take your eye off this virus, it does something super-squirrelly."

The delta variant is also on the rise, threatening to power a fall surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Here are the key facts about this variant.

A Seattle scientist says he dug up deleted data on the virus. The information zapped by the National Institutes of Health adds fuel to the debate over where the virus came from.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will carry a new warning about heart inflammation, but the side effect is "extremely rare," according to an unusual joint statement from top U.S. health officials, medical organizations and others.

A big COVID-19 outbreak has hit the Northwest detention center in Tacoma, with 29 immigrants testing positive.

