Even though Washington’s COVID-19 vaccination rate remains below the 70% threshold required for early reopening, the state’s new cases, deaths and hospitalizations continue to decrease, health department officials said Wednesday. Still, they said, that doesn’t mean the pandemic is over.
Washington state’s COVID-19 numbers are showing promise, but the worrisome gamma strain is rising fast. Don’t let your guard down, one state health official says: "Every time you take your eye off this virus, it does something super-squirrelly."
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will carry a new warningabout heart inflammation, but the side effect is "extremely rare," according to an unusual joint statement from top U.S. health officials, medical organizations and others.