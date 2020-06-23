Other large countries are also reporting high daily numbers of new coronavirus infections. The situation is “definitely accelerating” in places across the globe, including in South Asia and the Americas, while Africa has a “mixed” situation with numbers “generally on the rise,” Dr. Michael Ryan, the World Health Organization’s emergencies chief, said Monday.
German region in new lockdown after slaughterhouse outbreak
German authorities slapped new lockdown measures Tuesday on a western region that has seen hundreds of coronavirus infections linked to a slaughterhouse, trying to make sure the cluster doesn’t race into the wider community.
Authorities initially said more than 1,550 people had tested positive for coronavirus at the Toennies slaughterhouse in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck, but by Tuesday afternoon they said the exact number was still being verified.
Thousands of workers, many of them migrants from Eastern Europe, and family members have been put under a quarantine to try to halt the outbreak.
The governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state, Armin Laschet, said people in Guetersloh and parts of a neighboring county for the next week will face some of the same restrictions that existed across Germany during the early stages of the pandemic in March.
These include limiting the number of people who can meet in public to those from a single household or two people from separate households, Laschet said.
“We will order a lockdown for the whole of Guetersloh county,” he said Tuesday. “The purpose is to calm the situation, to expand testing to establish whether or not the virus has spread beyond the employees of Toennies.”
Pubs, restaurants in England to reopen as virus toll eases
Millions of people in Britain will be able to go to a pub, visit a movie theater, get a haircut or attend a religious service starting July 4, in a major loosening of coronavirus lockdown restrictions. But they will have to wait a bit longer to see a concert, get a tattoo or go to the gym.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Tuesday that a swath of businesses can reopen next month, including restaurants, bars, hotels, hairdressers, cinemas and museums. Other businesses, including gyms, pools, spas and tattoo parlors, have to stay shut for now.
The government’s decision will help thaw a British economy that has been in deep freeze for three months under a nationwide lockdown.
Johnson told lawmakers that “our long national hibernation” was coming to an end.
Is it safe to form a COVID-19 ‘support bubble’ with friends?
Yes, if done correctly.
Support bubbles, also known as quarantine pods, may help fend off loneliness and anxiety after months of social distancing. The idea, which originated in New Zealand, calls for two people or households to agree to socialize in person only with each other to limit the risk of infection.
Experts say don’t do it unless everyone agrees to follow social distancing guidelines while outside the bubble.
Major League Baseball is planning to schedule its shortest season since 1878 after the players’ association rejected a negotiated deal of the same length, putting the sport on track for a combative return to ballfields without fans.
Black people are nearly four times more likely than white people to be hospitalized with COVID-19, among patients with Medicare, the government said Monday.
Three months after getting COVID-19, Nina Makadia, 38, still can't shake exhaustion, dizziness and gastrointestinal bleeding. Doctors are seeing a growing list of lingering impacts from the full-body assault of the virus.