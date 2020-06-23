Several states in the South and the West reported alarming surges in COVID-19 cases Monday, raising fears that the outbreak is spiraling out of control because many Americans refuse to wear masks or keep their distance from others, health officials said. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said Monday the United States has done “too good a job” on virus testing.

Other large countries are also reporting high daily numbers of new coronavirus infections. The situation is “definitely accelerating” in places across the globe, including in South Asia and the Americas, while Africa has a “mixed” situation with numbers “generally on the rise,” Dr. Michael Ryan, the World Health Organization’s emergencies chief, said Monday.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

