Oregon continued on Wednesday to report a modest decline in new cases of COVID-19 but not in positivity rates, a perplexing sign as the latest outbreak appears to wane. In California, an unfamiliar outbreak is taking shape as an influx in new cases is dulled by a relatively low number of deaths.

Meanwhile, Chinese cities, many of which had been in strict lockdown until just a few months ago, are reinstating pandemic countermeasures. The repeated stop-and-go tactics suggest residents could be headed for more of the same.

Coronavirus cases rose last week in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe, the World Health Organization said Wednesday in a weekly report. New cases have been declining since peaking in January.

