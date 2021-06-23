We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
153 people resigned or were fired from a Texas hospital system after refusing to get COVID-19 vaccine
More than 150 health-care workers who did not comply with a Houston-based hospital system’s vaccine mandate have been fired or resigned, more than a week after a federal judge upheld the policy.
Houston Methodist — one of the first health systems to require the coronavirus shots — terminated or accepted the resignations of 153 workers Tuesday, spokeswoman Gale Smith said. Smith declined to specify how many were in each category.
Earlier this month, a federal district court judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by one of those employees who alleged the policy was unlawful and forced staffers to be “guinea pigs” for vaccines that had not gone through the full Food and Drug Administration approval process.
"Heinous acts" are skyrocketing on airplanes as passengers return. Airlines and unions are pleading for federal help after thousands of disruptions so far this year, and masks are a key flashpoint. But lifting mask rules may not help.
The next question: What will you wear when "normal" life returns? “If it was lounge-y enough, comfortable enough, boring enough, gray enough to wear in 2020, we’re not buying it for 2021,” one fashion-world leader says as retailers place their bets on what all of us will want.