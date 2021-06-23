Although the U.S. government is stepping up its efforts to get younger Americans vaccinated against COVID-19, the White House on Tuesday acknowledged President Joe Biden will fall short of reaching his goal of vaccinating 70% of all American adults with at least one shot by Independence Day. It added that it will likely take several more weeks to reach the milestone.

Meanwhile, more than 70% of Americans age 30 or older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, though concern has been growing about the spread of a new variant that threatens to set the country back.

