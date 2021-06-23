We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
"Heinous acts" are skyrocketing on airplanes as passengers return. Airlines and unions are pleading for federal help after thousands of disruptions so far this year, and masks are a key flashpoint. But lifting mask rules may not help.
The next question: What will you wear when "normal" life returns? “If it was lounge-y enough, comfortable enough, boring enough, gray enough to wear in 2020, we’re not buying it for 2021,” one fashion-world leader says as retailers place their bets on what all of us will want.