Soaring infections in Yakima County led Gov. Jay Inslee to announce Saturday that he would order that area’s residents to wear masks in public places.

Several operating room staff members at Seattle’s Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle have tested positive for COVID-19.

Statewide, another 455 coronavirus cases were confirmed on Sunday, bringing official state totals to 28,680 diagnoses — out of 474,938 tests administered, meaning a 6% positive test rate — including 1,270 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

