Soaring infections in Yakima County led Gov. Jay Inslee to announce Saturday that he would order that area’s residents to wear masks in public places.

Several operating room staff members at Seattle’s Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle have tested positive for COVID-19

Statewide, another 455 coronavirus cases were confirmed on Sunday, bringing official state totals to 28,680 diagnoses — out of 474,938 tests administered, meaning a 6% positive test rate — including 1,270 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

The world just saw its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases, driven partly by new U.S. cases that are at the highest levels in more than a month. The coronavirus' spread like a "forest fire" through parts of the U.S. is not simply a result of more testing, public health experts say, contradicting the White House.

The worst may be yet to come in Yakima County. Soaring cases are overwhelming hospitals, and agricultural workers are increasingly falling ill despite mask requirements. Health officials believe the virus's spread is tied to what happens outside work.

Virginia Mason Medical Center has confirmed four COVID-19 cases among people who “who work in or near” the hospital’s operating rooms.

Today is a big day for New Yorkers. They're flooding back to office life, restaurants and more after tens of thousands of deaths. But the reopening strategy is hitting a crucial snag: People with COVID-19 aren't giving information to contact tracers about whom they've seen.

If you’ve lost your health plan in the crisis, you have options, including special enrollment periods for care. Here's more emergency help for workers affected by layoffs and shutdowns.

