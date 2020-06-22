Statewide, another 455 coronavirus cases were confirmed on Sunday, bringing official state totals to 28,680 diagnoses — out of 474,938 tests administered, meaning a 6% positive test rate — including 1,270 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The worst may be yet to come in Yakima County. Soaring cases are overwhelming hospitals, and agricultural workers are increasingly falling ill despite mask requirements. Health officials believe the virus's spread is tied to what happens outside work.
Today is a big day for New Yorkers. They're flooding back to office life, restaurants and more after tens of thousands of deaths. But the reopening strategy is hitting a crucial snag: People with COVID-19 aren't giving information to contact tracers about whom they've seen.