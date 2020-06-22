By
 

Soaring infections in Yakima County led Gov. Jay Inslee to announce Saturday that he would order that area’s residents to wear masks in public places.

Several operating room staff members at Seattle’s Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle have tested positive for COVID-19

Statewide, another 455 coronavirus cases were confirmed on Sunday, bringing official state totals to 28,680 diagnoses — out of 474,938 tests administered, meaning a 6% positive test rate — including 1,270 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Resources to help you understand the COVID-19 pandemic and get through it safely

Welcome to summer ... ish: Here's what to do if coronavirus disruptions are knocking you off balance

Nhyana Ellis, front, and Zaniyah Crosby, back, both 13, leap off the pier at Seattle’s Mount Baker Park Beach into Lake Washington on Thursday, which saw sunny skies and a high of 77. The summer season officially kicked off Saturday. (Bettina Hansen / The Seattle Times)
Hot, sunny weather is on the way, but with restrictions in place and an anxiety-provoking start to 2020, the usual summery sense of ease may be hard to find.

It might seem easier to stay hunkered down. But this is, perhaps, when we need summer most of all.

Amid the interruption in our physical rhythms and daily lives, a psychiatrist has practical recommendations for taking care of yourself.

—Christine Clarridge
School’s finally out: Taking stock

Jeniffer Trice, second from right, has been schooling her five kids at home. While it’s been overwhelming, they’ve also shared “pretty cool” daily moments together. Since schools were closed in March, they’ve often walked to Bailey Gatzert Elementary to pick up work packets. It’s an added burden for Trice, who lost her job earlier this year. (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times)
As school districts plunge into an intense planning period for the fall, worn-out Washington parents are analyzing what worked and what didn’t in at-home lessons.

Parents are reporting high levels of stress and concern about their kids' education, and the crisis has been harder on some families than others.

Read the full story here.

—Katherine Long

The world just saw its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases, driven partly by new U.S. cases that are at the highest levels in more than a month. The coronavirus' spread like a "forest fire" through parts of the U.S. is not simply a result of more testing, public health experts say, contradicting the White House.

The worst may be yet to come in Yakima County. Soaring cases are overwhelming hospitals, and agricultural workers are increasingly falling ill despite mask requirements. Health officials believe the virus's spread is tied to what happens outside work.

Virginia Mason Medical Center has confirmed four COVID-19 cases among people who “who work in or near” the hospital’s operating rooms.

Today is a big day for New Yorkers. They're flooding back to office life, restaurants and more after tens of thousands of deaths. But the reopening strategy is hitting a crucial snag: People with COVID-19 aren't giving information to contact tracers about whom they've seen.

If you’ve lost your health plan in the crisis, you have options, including special enrollment periods for care. Here's more emergency help for workers affected by layoffs and shutdowns.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

