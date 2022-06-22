By
 

To the relief of many parents nationwide, the United States on Tuesday began administering coronavirus vaccines to children younger than 5.

The 19 million Americans between the ages of 6 months and 5 years are the last in the country to become eligible for vaccines. In Seattle on Tuesday afternoon, 3-year-old Alba Kerr became one of the first children in Washington state to receive their vaccine shot.

To the North, Chrysler and Dodge manufacturer Stellantis NV was told Tuesday to end its coronavirus vaccine mandate for Canadian employees. In Asia, Hong Kong’s new health chief defended the country’s highly controversial “COVID Zero” policy. Meanwhile in North Korea, propaganda could triumph over public health as leader Kim Jong Un appears ready to declare victory over a COVID-19 outbreak that began only a month ago.

Denmark to offers fourth COVID-19 shot to some

A fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose will be offered to nursing home residents and people age 50 and over in Denmark later this year, the prime minister said Wednesday.

The reason for the move is a rise in cases of the BA.5 coronavirus variant in Europe, and Denmark’s government says it wants to move swiftly to avoid potential restrictions or a lockdown.

“The infection has been on the rise for the past three weeks,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said. “That is why we are acting now.”

The swift move was aimed at taking care of older people and the vulnerable and to avoid the congestion of hospitals, shutdowns and restrictions and to keep the economy going, Frederiksen added.

—The Associated Press
Seattle Times staff & news services

