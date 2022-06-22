To the relief of many parents nationwide, the United States on Tuesday began administering coronavirus vaccines to children younger than 5.

The 19 million Americans between the ages of 6 months and 5 years are the last in the country to become eligible for vaccines. In Seattle on Tuesday afternoon, 3-year-old Alba Kerr became one of the first children in Washington state to receive their vaccine shot.

To the North, Chrysler and Dodge manufacturer Stellantis NV was told Tuesday to end its coronavirus vaccine mandate for Canadian employees. In Asia, Hong Kong’s new health chief defended the country’s highly controversial “COVID Zero” policy. Meanwhile in North Korea, propaganda could triumph over public health as leader Kim Jong Un appears ready to declare victory over a COVID-19 outbreak that began only a month ago.

