Meanwhile, President Donald Trump held a comeback rally in Tulsa, Olka. on Saturday despite health warnings. Before the event, his campaign disclosed that six staff members who helped set it up had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. During the rally, Trump announced that he asked his administration to slow down coronavirus testing to avoid the optics of bad statistics.
In Washington, another 624 coronavirus cases have been confirmed. So far, the state has confirmed 28,255 cases out of 466,069 tests for the novel coronavirus, including 1,265 deaths, according to the state Department of Health. Soaring case counts of the virus in Yakima County led Gov. Jay Inslee to announce Saturday that he would order the area’s residents to wear masks in public places.
Throughout Sunday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Saturday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, releasedSaturday evening.
A 'second wave' of coronavirus cases? Not yet, experts say
What's all this talk about a “second wave” of U.S. coronavirus cases?
In The Wall Street Journal last week, Vice President Mike Pence wrote in a piece headlined “There Isn’t a Coronavirus ‘Second Wave'" that the nation is winning the fight against the virus.
Many public health experts, however, suggest it's no time to celebrate. About 120,000 Americans have died from the new virus and there are worrisome recent increases in reported cases in the South and West.
But there is at least one point of agreement: “Second wave” is probably the wrong term to describe what's happening.
“When you have 20,000-plus infections per day, how can you talk about a second wave?" said Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health. “We’re in the first wave. Let’s get out of the first wave before you have a second wave.”
Rise in coronavirus cases brings new concerns in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama and much of the Deep South are seeing a spike in coronavirus cases as some have stopped heeding warnings of the virus, alarming public health officials and people who have lost loved ones because of COVID-19. Over the past two weeks, Alabama had the second highest number of new cases per capita in the nation. South Carolina was fourth. Louisiana and Mississippi were also in the top 10.
“We are extremely concerned about these numbers. We know if they continue, we will see more hospitalizations and more deaths,” Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris said.
As of Saturday, Alabama had more than 29,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than a quarter of the cases reported in the last two weeks.
The combination of preexisting health conditions and limited health care access in the region, along with pockets of public skepticism about health officials' advice on the illness, complicate attempts to manage the virus.
William Burr, engineer who enjoyed travel and found joy in helping people, dies of coronavirus
William “Bill” Burr enjoyed traveling and adventure, climbed every major mountain peak in Washington, and loved working on the Lunar Orbiter program in 1966-67.
Mr. Burr was also a family man, helping raise three children with Ruth, his wife of 62 years, and became devoted to charitable work as a retiree.
He died March 24 at age 91 from complications of the coronavirus.
“He was very humble,” said son Kenneth Burr. “I’ve had a lot of people comment on his life, and he would be surprised at how many people were fans of his. He went about his stuff and did what he did without thinking about being popular.”
Northwest’s small pig farmers face promise and perils amid the coronavirus pandemic
Small Washington livestock farmers report soaring demand for their products amid a pandemic that has put big strains on the nation’s meat industry. The giant Midwest plants where pigs are butchered have been staggered this year by large outbreaks of COVID-19 among workers. Their operations then had to slow or sometimes shut down, which created a huge backup in pigs ready for slaughter with no place to go. Even with plant outputs rising in recent weeks, 2.5 million animals may end up killed on farms and buried by year’s end, according to the National Pork Producers Council.
This debacle in the Midwest heartland, along with tightened supplies in grocery stores, has helped stoke consumer interest in alternatives to industrial-scale meat production and created new opportunities for a struggling small livestock industry that has been seeking to play a bigger role in feeding the region.
“Our food system is out of whack, and something like this shows that,” Issa said. “People need to eat closer to their food source.”
Read more about local farmers' opportunities — and challenges — here.
—Hal Bernton
Advertising
New numbers: 700 out of every 100,000 people in Yakima County diagnosed with COVID-19
The number of new COVID- 19 cases per capita in Yakima County continues to increase, the state reports.
A total of 700 people per 100,000 were diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past two weeks in Yakima County, according to the state Department of Health. That’s up from 638 as of Thursday.
State DOH data is usually a few days behind local numbers.
While the increase isn’t surprising because of continuing high daily case counts, the number is the highest in the state and puts Yakima County further beyond the state’s reopening criteria of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over the past two weeks. Read the full story here.
—Joanna Markell, Yakima Herald-Republic
Coronavirus outbreak at Seattle teen group home raises questions about quarantine plans
Last month, the Department of Children, Youth and Families sent children to sleep on cots in an office building when a youth center refused to take them back for quarantining. The episode raised questions about DCYF’s preparedness for outbreaks, with some children’s advocates sharply critical of using an impersonal office building to house vulnerable youth in the foster-care system.
And it came as the department, responsible for the state’s child-welfare system, is dealing with myriad other challenges amid the pandemic: likely budget cuts due to the economic fallout; a 50% drop in the number of calls about suspected abuse and neglect, prompting concern about unseen harm to kids; and a host of details that need figuring out as counties open up and the agency restarts visits between parents and children in state care. Read the full story here.
—Nina Shapiro
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Hello and welcome to this first Sunday in Phase 2, at least in King County. Here are some new stories related to the coronavirus from Times staffers.
Finding shelter for kids with coronavirus is a task that stretched the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF). When a youth center refused to take kids back for quarantining, the agency resorted to a Plan B: sending kids to sleep on cots in a West Seattle office building.
Remembering William Burr, a climber, family man and Boeing engineer whose favorite project was working on the Lunar Orbiter program for NASA. Burr died at 91 from complications of the coronavirus. Learn about his life here.
Small pig farmers in Washington state have seen soaring demand amid a pandemic that has strained the nation's meat industry. Outbreaks in bigger plans in the Midwest have stoked interest in alternatives to industrial-scale meat production. But local farmers are facing challenges, mostly because of a decades-long contraction in the number of small regional slaughterhouses that can process meat for retail sale.
In case you missed it, and because I typically cover education: Late Friday, Seattle Public Schools announced it would return to in-person schooling — but only if King County has reached Phase 4. Lots still to be determined. More here.
—Joy Resmovits
Advertising
Do you have questions about the novel coronavirus?
Ask your question in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here.
You can see questions we've already answered on this FAQ.
If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.