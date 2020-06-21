While some Washington counties ease restrictions meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, the World Health Organization said Friday the global case count of the virus is accelerating overall.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump held a comeback rally in Tulsa, Olka. on Saturday despite health warnings. Before the event, his campaign disclosed that six staff members who helped set it up had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. During the rally, Trump announced that he asked his administration to slow down coronavirus testing to avoid the optics of bad statistics.

Nationwide, colleges are asking athletes to sign a waiver acknowledging the risk of exposure to COVID-19 when using team facilities over the summer.

In Washington, another 624 coronavirus cases have been confirmed. So far, the state has confirmed 28,255 cases out of 466,069 tests for the novel coronavirus, including 1,265 deaths, according to the state Department of Health. Soaring case counts of the virus in Yakima County led Gov. Jay Inslee to announce Saturday that he would order the area’s residents to wear masks in public places.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Saturday evening.

