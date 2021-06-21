By
 

Faced with the first pandemic of the modern era, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation turned to a tried-and-true playbook to ensure access to COVID-19 vaccines in low- and middle-income countries. But the foundation, which now faces unprecedented criticism, is unlikely to meet even its original, modest goal.

India, hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, is now seeing a spike in a rare and often fatal fungal disease. Unprepared for this spring’s devastating COVID-19 second wave, many of India’s hospitals took desperate steps to save lives — steps that may have opened the door to yet another deadly disease.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Catch up on the past 24 hours

How many people are vaccinated against COVID in your neighborhood? King County has a big vaccination gap, and that matters as we approach the moment this month when the mask directive vanishes. FYI Guy's column maps the most and least vaccinated areas, and everyplace in between.

The delta variant is showing up in a "very substantial" rise in COVID-19 cases in parts of the U.S., and a former FDA chief is concerned about what will happen this fall. Also keeping him up at night: a recent study showing brain tissue shrank in people with COVID-19.

If you're traveling this summer, chances are high that you'll encounter the delta variant. Here's what vaccinated and unvaccinated people should know about it. You can also get a clear picture of where the virus is raging from these pandemic maps.

—Kris Higginson
Advertising
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories