Although individual countries may be at differing phases in the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization said Friday the global spread of the virus is accelerating overall. On Thursday, the world recorded about 150,000 new cases, the largest rise yet in a single day.
Inslee to hold news conference on Yakima coronavirus outbreak
Gov. Jay Inslee is set to hold a news conference at noon to discuss the state response to Yakima County’s coronavirus outbreak.
Inslee is to be joined by Tanny Davenport, a physician executive
from Virginia Mason Memorial, state Health Secretary John Wiesman and Vice
Admiral Dr. Raquel Bono, director of the state COVID-19 response, according to
a news statement from the governor’s office.
Saturday’s news conference comes as Yakima County has increasingly
become the epicenter of the state’s outbreak. [https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/health/we-are-a-hot-spot-yakima-county-has-nearly-5000-covid-19-cases/]
The county now has more than 5,900 total cases, according to the
Department of Health, second only to King County.
That surge led Yakima’s Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, which
has more than 200 beds, to run out of available space Thursday night, according
to a Yakima Health District news statement on Friday.
In light of that, at least 17 patients have been transferred to
facilities in other counties, according to the statement.
Questions raised about possible animal transmissions of the coronavirus
There are new questions about the ability of transmitting COVID-19 from household pets to humans after mink farmers in the Netherlands apparently gave coronavirus to their animals, and then the animals passed it back to people.
It was the world’s first report of animal-to-human transmission since the pandemic began. While some researchers say the chances of that happening are slim, the implications could be grave.
“We know that these viruses are capable of mutating,” said Peter Rabinowitz, a physician who directs the University of Washington Center for One Health Research, told the Washington Post.
The center is studying the virus in household pets. “There could be changes in the virus, and these human-animal transmission events could play more of a role in the future, and we have to be more vigilant.” Read the story here.