Although individual countries may be at differing phases in the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization said Friday the global spread of the virus is accelerating overall. On Thursday, the world recorded about 150,000 new cases, the largest rise yet in a single day.

However, states continue to reopen. In Washington, King County is now in Phase 2 of the state’s four-phase plan to ease off coronavirus-induced restrictions, meaning restaurants and taverns can open at half capacity, with certain other limitations.

Throughout Saturday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Friday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Friday.

