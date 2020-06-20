Although individual countries may be at differing phases in the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization said Friday the global spread of the virus is accelerating overall. On Thursday, the world recorded about 150,000 new cases, the largest rise yet in a single day.

However, states continue to reopen. In Washington, King County is now in Phase 2 of the state’s four-phase plan to ease off coronavirus-induced restrictions, meaning restaurants and taverns can open at half capacity, with certain other limitations.

Throughout Saturday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Friday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Friday.

Inslee to hold news conference on Yakima coronvirus outbreak

Gov. Jay Inslee is set to hold a news conference at noon to discuss the state response to Yakima County’s coronavirus outbreak.

Inslee is to be joined by Tanny Davenport, a physician executive from Virginia Mason Memorial, state Health Secretary John Wiesman and Vice Admiral Dr. Raquel Bono, director of the state COVID-19 response, according to a news statement from the governor’s office.

Saturday’s news conference comes as Yakima County has increasingly become the epicenter of the state’s outbreak. [https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/health/we-are-a-hot-spot-yakima-county-has-nearly-5000-covid-19-cases/]

The county now has more than 5,900 total cases, according to the Department of Health, second only to King County.

That surge led Yakima’s Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, which has more than 200 beds, to run out of available space Thursday night, according to a Yakima Health District news statement on Friday.

In light of that, at least 17 patients have been transferred to facilities in other counties, according to the statement.