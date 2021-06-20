It’s Father’s Day, but in some long-term care facilities around the country, hugs and kisses are still discouraged or banned, and visits are limited or cut off entirely if someone tests positive for the coronavirus. Frustration has set in for families.
Resolution opposed to ‘vaccine segregation’ voted down by Kelso Council
The Kelso City Council voted against a resolution that would have a declared the city opposed to any mask requirements or limits based on vaccination status.
Councilmembers voted 3-2 to not enact the resolution during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Lisa Alexander, who introduced the resolution to the City Council, and Keenan Harvey voted in favor.
The proposed resolution would have kept the city from promoting mask requirements or proof of COVID-19 vaccination at city-sponsored events. It would have declared the city council opposed to any government-mandated “vaccine segregation.” The resolution also directed the city to contact the office of Gov. Jay Inslee and demand a full lifting of coronavirus restrictions by the end of June.
Pandemic brought out something positive for some people — resilience
While the pandemic has been a time marked by stress, grief and hardship for many Americans, some have also experienced a surprising outcome: a sense of resilience.
Out of the challenges of navigating a disorienting new world came a shift in perspective and priorities. People made decisions and formed healthy habits that could shape their lives for the better.
While a pandemic might seem like an unusual catalyst for inspiring positive life changes, experts say it’s typical to see a range of responses to a collective trauma.
In some individuals, the toll of the past year led to worsening mental health. But research indicates others may emerge more resilient. Read the full story here.
—The Washington Post
Have Gates Foundation efforts to vaccinate the world against COVID-19 helped — or hindered?
As a dangerous new virus began spreading around the globe in early 2020, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation turned to a tried-and-true playbook.
It’s an approach that has worked well for the Seattle philanthropic giant for more than two decades, ever since it set out to boost childhood vaccinations in the developing world. Back then, the foundation helped bankroll a new, global entity — Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance — to broker deals with pharmaceutical companies, pool donations from wealthy countries and provide low-cost shots for the world’s poorest kids.
Faced with the first pandemic of the modern era, the foundation and its partners relied on the same blueprint to create an entity called COVAX that would operate in a similar way to ensure access to COVID-19 vaccines in low- and middle-income countries.
But as of mid-June, COVAX has shipped fewer than 90 million doses to countries with a collective population of about 6 billion. It’s unlikely the initiative will meet even its original, modest goal of providing 2 billion doses by the end of this year — enough to fully vaccinate just 20% of those people.
Now, the Gates Foundation itself is coming in for an unprecedented level of criticism from activists who say the powerful philanthropy helped create the crisis. Read the full story here.