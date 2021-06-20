It’s Father’s Day, but in some long-term care facilities around the country, hugs and kisses are still discouraged or banned, and visits are limited or cut off entirely if someone tests positive for the coronavirus. Frustration has set in for families.

Thousands of heavy metal fans were camping, singing — and even moshing — on Saturday at Britain’s first full music festival since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The festival is one of a series of test events to see whether mass gatherings can resume without triggering outbreaks of COVID-19. Meanwhile, Afghanistan was racing to ramp up supplies of oxygen as a deadly third surge of COVID-19 worsens. The country has run out of empty cylinders.

