By

As George Floyd protests continue in Seattle and throughout the state, experts and public health officials worry that the first large gatherings since the pandemic was declared could set back the region’s recovery from the novel coronavirus.

In King County, which plans to apply to enter a modified Phase 1 of coronavirus recovery soon, health officials recommend that anyone who attends a group gathering should monitor their health for 14 days afterward. While they encouraged the public to continue staying home whenever possible, several top health officials said they understood the outrage communities of color are feeling and did not ask the public to refrain from attending protests.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Monday.

Resources

More

Live updates:

Need to know

Which phase of reopening is your county in, and what can you do in the new "modified Phase 1"? Here’s our updated county-by-county breakdown.

In Washington, the wheels of justice are spinning in place. Coronavirus has disrupted Washington's courts like nothing before it, stalling the right to trial by jury since early March. “I am not sure how we come back,” says the judge who shuttered courthouses in Seattle and Tacoma. Meanwhile, threats closed King County Superior Court yesterday, leaving dozens of people jailed since Saturday's protests while they await their first court appearances.

In the race for a vaccine, monkey and ferrets are starting to offer clues. Meanwhile, many people are reading scientific studies these days, trying to glean facts. A science writer who's read tens of thousands of them explains how to do it with a healthy skepticism.

 

Advertising
Seattle Times staff

Most Read Local Stories