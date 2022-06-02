The U.S. will experience “a lot of unnecessary loss of life” unless Congress provides billions more dollars for COVID-19 vaccines, testing and treatments in preparation for the pandemic’s next wave, the Biden administration said.
More than two-thirds of people have COVID antibodies, WHO says
More than two-thirds of the world’s population probably have significant levels of COVID-19 antibodies, meaning they have either been infected or were vaccinated, the World Health Organization said.
So-called seroprevalence rates surged to 67% in October from 16% in February of 2021, the WHO said, in a summary of studies from around the globe. Given the emergence of the fast-spreading omicron variant, the figure is probably even higher now.
The WHO’s roundup offers a snapshot of how well the world is increasing resistance to the pandemic. While vaccines provide only modest protection against infection from omicron, the WHO still urged countries to boost vaccination rates, especially for people in high-risk groups, because immunization gives higher levels of protection against severe disease than a previous COVID infection.