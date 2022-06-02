The U.S. will experience “a lot of unnecessary loss of life” unless Congress provides billions more dollars for COVID-19 vaccines, testing and treatments in preparation for the pandemic’s next wave, the Biden administration said.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 infections reportedly surged in South Africa despite research that suggests 98% of the population had antibodies.

