With vaccinations climbing, recreational travel is starting to become a reality for some, but not all. Yesterday, Greece and Germany started issuing “vaccination travel certificates” for travelers who are fully vaccinated, have antibodies or have a negative test. New York also introduced the country’s first vaccination passport, which comes in the form of QR code.
AstraZeneca starts deliveries of Thailand-made vaccines
AstraZeneca’s partner in Thailand on Wednesday began its first deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines after concerns they were behind on their production schedules for the country and parts of Southeast Asia.
Siam Bioscience said the first locally produced AstraZeneca doses were delivered to Thailand’s Ministry of Health ahead of the June 7 start of the country’s official mass vaccination program.
So far, less than 4% of the country’s roughly 69 million people have received at least one vaccine dose. The government wants to fully inoculate about 70% of the population by the end of the year.
UK’s Heathrow Airport opens terminal for high-risk travelers
A terminal at London’s Heathrow Airport that was mothballed because of the coronavirus pandemic reopened Tuesday to serve passengers arriving from high-risk countries — an action that critics said was long overdue.
Britain has barred travelers from a “red list” of 43 coronavirus hotspots including India, Brazil, Turkey and South Africa, fearing they could bring in worrisome virus variants. U.K. citizens and residents who return from those countries face a mandatory 10-day supervised quarantine in a government-approved hotel.
Critics, however, have complained that red list passengers have been using the same airport arrivals hall as thousands of travelers from other destinations.
