With vaccinations climbing, recreational travel is starting to become a reality for some, but not all. Yesterday, Greece and Germany started issuing “vaccination travel certificates” for travelers who are fully vaccinated, have antibodies or have a negative test. New York also introduced the country’s first vaccination passport, which comes in the form of QR code.

However, immunocompromised people living in Seattle say they still cannot enjoy activities like dining indoors or attending church. Nursing homes are also still struggling with outbreaks and deaths, though they are less severe than at the height of the pandemic.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Far more fans will soon be able to attend Mariners games. The team got permission to roughly double seating capacity at T-Mobile Park, and games at full capacity likely aren't far behind. Fans should be aware of some new rules.

Europe is opening up to U.S. travelers, but that doesn’t mean we should all rush to book flights, says Rick Steves, the Edmonds-based travel king. He’s talking about what to expect. Seven European countries got a jump yesterday, launching a vaccine certificate system for travelers.

Will our nation's first government-issued vaccine passport catch on? Plenty of eyes are on New York, where a magic ticket is raising hopes and new worries.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

