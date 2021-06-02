With vaccinations climbing, recreational travel is starting to become a reality for some, but not all. Yesterday, Greece and Germany started issuing “vaccination travel certificates” for travelers who are fully vaccinated, have antibodies or have a negative test. New York also introduced the country’s first vaccination passport, which comes in the form of QR code.

However, immunocompromised people living in Seattle say they still cannot enjoy activities like dining indoors or attending church. Nursing homes are also still struggling with outbreaks and deaths, though they are less severe than at the height of the pandemic.

However, immunocompromised people living in Seattle say they still cannot enjoy activities like dining indoors or attending church. Nursing homes are also still struggling with outbreaks and deaths, though they are less severe than at the height of the pandemic.