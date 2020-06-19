The race continues to intensify for a vaccine against the new coronavirus, and rich countries are rushing to place advance orders for the inevitably limited supply to guarantee their citizens get immunized first — leaving significant questions about whether developing countries will get any vaccines in time to save lives.

Meanwhile, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan issued an executive order Thursday extending pandemic-related relief policies that have been in place for months: an eviction moratorium, rent relief for tenants, flexible payment plans for utilities and a suspension of paid parking requirements.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Thursday.

