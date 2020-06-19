By

The race continues to intensify for a vaccine against the new coronavirus, and rich countries are rushing to place advance orders for the inevitably limited supply to guarantee their citizens get immunized first — leaving significant questions about whether developing countries will get any vaccines in time to save lives.

Meanwhile, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan issued an executive order Thursday extending pandemic-related relief policies that have been in place for months: an eviction moratorium, rent relief for tenants, flexible payment plans for utilities and a suspension of paid parking requirements.

Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Thursday.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Related

Resources to help you track the pandemic and get through it more easily

Live updates:

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Mayor Jenny Durkan ordered Seattle’s libraries, community centers and playgrounds to remain closed through at least the end of June, as the state yesterday confirmed 408 new COVID-19 cases. (Here's what's open near you, and what isn't.) 

A Washington prisoner has died of COVID-19, marking a first for the state. He was incarcerated at the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center, where 129 cases have been confirmed.

Hang onto your nickels and dimes. The pandemic has created a coin shortage.

Disneyland swings its gates open next month, but its workers aren't feeling the magic. As COVID-19 hospitalizations surge in Orange County, Calif., unions representing about 17,000 employees say reopening isn't safe.

Is it wise to take an Uber or Lyft amid the pandemic? Both companies have added safety measures, but infectious disease specialists are urging plenty of caution.


—Kris Higginson
Advertising
Seattle Times staff

Most Read Local Stories