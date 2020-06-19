Meanwhile, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan issued an executive order Thursday extending pandemic-related relief policies that have been in place for months: an eviction moratorium, rent relief for tenants, flexible payment plans for utilities and a suspension of paid parking requirements.
Decline in new U.S. virus deaths may be temporary reprieve
The number of deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. has fallen in recent weeks to the lowest level since late March, even as states increasingly reopen for business. But scientists are deeply afraid the trend may be about to reverse itself.
“For now, it’s too soon to be reassured that deaths are going down and everything’s OK,” said Dr. Cyrus Shahpar of Resolve to Save Lives, a nonprofit organization that works to prevent epidemics.
Deaths from COVID-19 across the country are down to about 680 a day, compared with around 960 two weeks ago, according to an Associated Press analysis of data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The analysis looked at a seven-day rolling average of deaths through Wednesday.
A multitude of reasons are believed to be at play, including the advent of effective treatments and improved efforts at hospitals and nursing homes to prevent infections and save lives.
But there are warning signs.
The number of newly confirmed cases per day has risen from about 21,400 two weeks ago to 23,200, the AP analysis found. And in some states that loosened their stay-at-home restrictions early, daily deaths have been quietly rising since early June, said Ali Mokdad, professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle.
Mayor Jenny Durkan ordered Seattle’s libraries, community centers and playgrounds to remain closed through at least the end of June, as the state yesterday confirmed 408 new COVID-19 cases. (Here's what's open near you, and what isn't.)
A Washington prisoner has died of COVID-19, marking a first for the state. He was incarcerated at the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center, where 129 cases have been confirmed.
Hang onto your nickels and dimes. The pandemic has created a coin shortage.