Even as some Americans worry that coronavirus-related restrictions were hastily lifted in the United States, many are relaxing precautions taken during the COVID-19 pandemic and resuming everyday activities, a new poll shows.
8 new do’s — and 1 don’t — for post-pandemic restaurant etiquette
It seemed as if it happened overnight — like some gigantic unseen hand flipped a switch from “PANDEMIC” back to “NORMAL.” At brunch-time on Sunday, June 13, 2021, the many restaurants along Seattle’s Capitol Hill Pike-Pine corridor were bustling with the kind of unmasked, mimosa-toasting crowds that would’ve struck fear into hearts mere weeks ago. Would-be diners approached various host stands, only to be turned away; places were full to the allowed 50% capacity (and some clearly beyond, which very recently would’ve warranted a shudder and/or a report to the health department). On the sidewalks, barefaced citizens strolled right past each other, inhaling and exhaling freely, nary a one crossing the street. No one appeared to even notice the light rain.
No magic is at work here, however — this is science. Seattle’s at the vanguard of COVID-19 vaccination, with 70%-plus now inoculated and ready to resume life as we knew it, including dining out, indoors, even. Our restaurants are set to reopen at full capacity by the end of the month. After a year-plus of isolation and dread, this is legitimate cause for collective celebration.
With our newfound, newly deep appreciation of the meaning of hospitality — somewhere pleasant to go, amazingly outside your own home, where people bring you deliciousness, treat you with kindness and do your dishes, where others are also gathered as a part of this miraculous thing called life — let’s take a moment to think about how we can do our part, about how to be the best patrons we can be. Here are eight new do’s — and one don’t — for post-pandemic restaurant-going.
Experts feared fewer Washington students would request college financial aid — they’re right.
So far this year, only 44% of Washington high school seniors have sent in paperwork that could help them get state or federal financial aid for college. It’s the lowest rate on record since 2016, and 4 percentage points behind this time last year.
A rate this low — and this late into the 2021-22 college-going season — suggests a troubling pattern, and may be a harbinger of who winds up in college classrooms this fall and how they pay for it.
It’s a significant setback because application completion was gradually ticking upward in the years before the pandemic. Now, school and financial aid leaders are racing to glean lessons from years past that might help students and families get their forms in.
What experts say they’ve found so far: Students need basic help understanding the financial aid process, and this kind of coaching is most effective when it happens during regular school hours — not at lunch or after the school day ends. Encouragement from a trusted adult at school, and constant prodding to fill out the forms, helps too. And college-bound programs targeted toward students of color can translate into high financial aid completion rates.
All of this was made harder during the pandemic.
Experts also learned another pandemic-era lesson: Many, many more students are taking a so-called “gap year” — time off between high school and college.