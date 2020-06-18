More than 2 million people in the United States have been infected with COVID-19, with some states — including Arizona and Florida — reporting surges in cases as economies open. Earlier this week, Oregon reported a record daily number of cases.

On Wednesday, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called on President Donald Trump to “wake up” and accused him of “surrender(ing) the fight.” In Philadelphia this week, Biden said the president wants to declare the pandemic over even as it continues to kill Americans and disrupt the economy.

In Washington state, public health officials admitted Wednesday that the Department of Health’s data has been accidentally overcounting the number of people who have tested negative for the virus, leading to an underestimation of the rate of positive tests. A DOH spokesperson wasn’t able to explain whether this means the virus’ spread in Washington may be worse than previously thought but said the error wouldn’t factor into the state’s decisions to let counties reopen.

Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Wednesday.

