More than 2 million people in the United States have been infected with COVID-19, with some states — including Arizona and Florida — reporting surges in cases as economies open. Earlier this week, Oregon reported a record daily number of cases.

On Wednesday, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called on President Donald Trump to “wake up” and accused him of “surrender(ing) the fight.” In Philadelphia this week, Biden said the president wants to declare the pandemic over even as it continues to kill Americans and disrupt the economy.

In Washington state, public health officials admitted Wednesday that the Department of Health’s data has been accidentally overcounting the number of people who have tested negative for the virus, leading to an underestimation of the rate of positive tests. A DOH spokesperson wasn’t able to explain whether this means the virus’ spread in Washington may be worse than previously thought but said the error wouldn’t factor into the state’s decisions to let counties reopen.

Pearl Jam is slated to join other Seattle music stars for a virtual COVID-19 relief concert on June 24. Shown here is Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready during the first of two Home Shows in 2018 at Safeco Field. (Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times)
You can watch Washington’s concert event of the summer from your couch. The megaconcert next week will unite Seattle’s music royalty for coronavirus relief. If that isn't your jam, maybe you'd like the boldly virtual summer festival of the Seattle Chamber Music Society.

Quarantine has left us with all sorts of weird canned odds and ends. What to do with a can of fruit? It’s the only ingredient you need to make sorbet.

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Washington state has been reporting incorrect COVID-19 testing numbers for two months by overcounting people who have tested negative. The state wasn't able to explain whether this means the virus’ spread in Washington may be worse than previously thought.

Does the pandemic look worse in the U.S. than in other countries simply because of increased testing here? That argument from President Donald Trump misses the reality, fact checkers say. In a new poll, a majority of Americans are not buying the White House spin that its response to coronavirus is "a cause for celebration."

Gov. Jay Inslee is canceling raises for more than 5,500 state workers and imposing unpaid furlough days, as the state grapples with a looming budget shortfall brought on by the pandemic.

Fremont Brewing’s canning facility in Ballard, and their beer garden in Fremont, have shut down after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus. (Greg Gilbert / The Seattle Times)
Fremont Brewing’s canning facility in Ballard, and their beer garden in Fremont, have shut down after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus. (Greg Gilbert / The Seattle Times)

Fremont Brewing has temporarily shut down its beer garden and other facilities after a worker tested positive.

The ultimate COVID-19 mystery: Why does it spare some and kill others? Researchers are chasing possible reasons. They're also worrying about a silent threat for coronavirus patients: superinfections.

A new study shows why it's important to wear a mask that covers your nose. By the way, here’s a refresher on wearing that mask correctly.

