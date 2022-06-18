The Food and Drug Administration authorized the first COVID-19 vaccines for infants and preschoolers Friday, clearing the path for health officials to begin administering the vaccines next week. One step left and it is expected Saturday: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends how to use vaccines; its independent advisers are to make a recommendation.
Government labs are only using 2% of their total capacity in testing monkeypox samples, a sluggish response pointing to how little the U.S. learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to experts.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
‘Everybody you know is getting infected’: Why Oregon is awash in unreported COVID-19 infections
Todd Ouzts let his guard down this week for perhaps the first time in two years and quickly regretted it.
After spending most of the pandemic isolated at home with his wife, Ouzts went to a Home Depot on Monday, maskless, to buy a garage door opener. The 60-year-old semi-retired stop-motion animator had already received four doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and figured he was as prepared as he could be to transition back to a more normal life.
But in a variation of what is now a familiar story, Ouzts had a sore throat and was coughing and sneezing the next day. He originally thought the cause was dust he breathed in his garage while installing the opener. But by the following day, his body hurt and he had a headache. He took an at-home COVID-19 test and found out he was positive for the coronavirus.
While he made the choice to go to the store maskless, Ouzts is now frustrated about what he sees as mixed messages coming from the government about what precautions to take.
“I’m angry that we haven’t solved this yet as a society,” Ouzts said. “No one wants to be inconvenienced with rules anymore.”
The Washington County man’s experience is becoming increasingly common, as thousands of Oregonians continue to get infected with the virus daily, even as the state and nation appear to be moving on.