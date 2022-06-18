The Food and Drug Administration authorized the first COVID-19 vaccines for infants and preschoolers Friday, clearing the path for health officials to begin administering the vaccines next week. One step left and it is expected Saturday: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends how to use vaccines; its independent advisers are to make a recommendation.

Government labs are only using 2% of their total capacity in testing monkeypox samples, a sluggish response pointing to how little the U.S. learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to experts.

