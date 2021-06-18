Though Washington’s COVID-19 vaccination numbers are rising, Gov. Jay Inslee continues to push remaining residents to get their shots with incentives. On Thursday, Inslee announced that the state’s military members and veterans are getting a vaccine lottery of their own.

Meanwhile, other parts of the world are being hit hard by the spread of the more contagious delta variant. In the U.K., new confirmed cases rose above 10,000 for the first time in nearly four months.

