Millions fear eviction as US housing crisis worsens
More than 4 million people say they fear being evicted or foreclosed upon in the coming months, just as two studies released Wednesday found that the nation’s housing availability and affordability crisis is expected to worsen significantly following the pandemic.
The studies come as a federal eviction moratorium is set to expire at the end of the month. The moratorium has kept many tenants owing back rent housed. Making matters worse, the tens of billions of dollars in federal emergency rental assistance that was supposed to solve the problem has not reached most tenants.
The housing crisis, the studies found, risks widening the gap between Black, Latino and white households, as well as putting homeownership out of the reach of lower-income Americans.
The reports were released on the same day as Census Bureau’s biweekly Household Pulse Survey came out. It showed that nearly 4.2 million people nationwide report that it is likely or somewhat likely that they will be evicted or foreclosed upon in the next two months.
—Ken Sweet and Michael Casey, The Associated Press
Catch up on the past 24 hours
A "near return to normal" is coming soon as Washington state climbs tantalizingly close to Gov. Jay Inslee's 70% vaccination threshold for reopening. But that doesn’t mean we’re done with the pandemic, and some parts of the state still face far more COVID-19 risk than others.
In the department of bad actors, a wealthy Vancouver, B.C., couple who flew to a remote Indigenous community and cut in line for vaccines will have to pay up. And another man promised 6 million N95 masks he couldn’t deliver. Now he's going to prison.