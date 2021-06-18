By
 

Though Washington’s COVID-19 vaccination numbers are rising, Gov. Jay Inslee continues to push remaining residents to get their shots with incentives. On Thursday, Inslee announced that the state’s military members and veterans are getting a vaccine lottery of their own.

Meanwhile, other parts of the world are being hit hard by the spread of the more contagious delta variant. In the U.K., new confirmed cases rose above 10,000 for the first time in nearly four months.

We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Catch up on the past 24 hours

A "near return to normal" is coming soon as Washington state climbs tantalizingly close to Gov. Jay Inslee's 70% vaccination threshold for reopening. But that doesn’t mean we’re done with the pandemic, and some parts of the state still face far more COVID-19 risk than others.

A big winner has come forward in Washington’s second vaccine lottery, and officials are distributing a slew of other prizes. Some of Washington's military members and veterans have been left out of the drawings, but soon they'll get a lottery of their own.

The Mariners are opening up all seating at full capacity starting July 2, and other Seattle pro sports teams are following suit. Here's how the M's are handling masks, vaccination status and more.

Will pandemic-era patio dining stick around? What about cocktails to-go? We look at the staying power of eight creative strategies in the Seattle-area food scene.

In the department of bad actors, a wealthy Vancouver, B.C., couple who flew to a remote Indigenous community and cut in line for vaccines will have to pay up. And another man promised 6 million N95 masks he couldn’t deliver. Now he's going to prison.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

