The new coronavirus continues to have calamitous impacts throughout the world. Canada, Mexico and the U.S. have extended their border restrictions. Beijing has canceled more than 60% of commercial flights and raised the alert level amid a new outbreak. Unemployment in the U.K. is widely expected to soon hit levels not seen since the mid-1980s. And a recent study shows Americans are the unhappiest they’ve been in 50 years.

In Seattle, the pandemic-induced recession continues to hit the city’s arts and entertainment community hard, with new or continued layoffs at Seattle Art Museum, ACT Theatre, Chihuly Garden & Glass and the Space Needle. And new job opportunities for those left unemployed in Seattle have come back only slowly.

Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Tuesday.

