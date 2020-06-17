Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Tuesday.
Months into Iran’s fight against the coronavirus, doctors and nurses at Tehran’s Shohadaye Tajrish Hospital still don a mask, a disposable hazmat suit and a double layer of latex gloves every day to attempt to contain a pandemic that shows no signs of slowing.
Iran reported its first coronavirus cases and deaths on the same day in February — the Middle East’s first and biggest outbreak of the virus — yet it only recently saw its highest single-day spike in reported cases, followed soon by the highest daily death toll in months.
The spikes, which came after a major Muslim holiday last month, have renewed fears about a potential second wave of infections sweeping across Iran. As businesses open and people begin to move around more after weeks of closures of most stores, offices and public spaces, health experts worry that growing complacency among the country’s 80 million people may further allow the virus to spread.
The Oregon Health Authority reported on Tuesday a record-breaking 278 cases of COVID-19 across the state.
The report shows the continuation of an upward trend, with more than 1,000 new cases being reported since last Wednesday, when the state’s total stood at 5,060.
Linn and Benton counties did not add to their totals.
The steady climb in cases, according to the agency, is being attributed to workplace outbreaks and community spread. The majority of Oregon counties entered Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan this month before Gov. Kate Brown paused such efforts, citing an increase in cases.
Of Tuesday’s 278 new cases, 119 of them were in Union County. Officials there said a number of cases are being linked to the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church. A since-deleted video posted to social media on June 15 showed the church’s members seemingly violating state orders by gathering for a service with more than 100 individuals dancing and singing as part of their worship.