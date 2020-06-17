The new coronavirus continues to have calamitous impacts throughout the world. Canada, Mexico and the U.S. have
extended their border restrictions. Beijing has canceled more than 60% of commercial flights and raised the alert level amid a new outbreak. Unemployment in the U.K. is widely expected to soon hit levels not seen since the mid-1980s. And a recent study shows Americans are the unhappiest they’ve been in 50 years.
In Seattle, the pandemic-induced recession continues to hit the city’s arts and entertainment community hard, with new or continued layoffs at
Seattle Art Museum, ACT Theatre, Chihuly Garden & Glass and the Space Needle. And n ew job opportunities for those left unemployed in Seattle have come back only slowly.
Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we'll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Tuesday. Live updates:
6:59 am The new drive-in experience
Logan Miller, 6, whispers something to his mom, Cassie, as brother Easton, 9, sits at right in the family car as they settle in before “The Goonies” starts at the Skyline Drive-In in Shelton. (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times)
Going to a drive-in is less about the movie and more about the gathering, as the Miller family found before a showing of "The Goonies" at the Skyline Drive-In in Shelton.
When drive-ins reopened, our critic rediscovered their charm and came back with a description of
what you can expect, masks and all. Here's what else you can and can't do, broken down by county, as Washington reopens from lockdown.
6:56 am Quarantine Corner: Things to do while staying home
There isn’t any Cheez Whiz at King Philly, but the rolls for its cheesesteaks come direct from Philadelphia. (Jackie Varriano / The Seattle Times)
Philly cheesesteaks, oh-so-juicy BBQ and more: Don't miss these takeout options in Rainier Valley.
Remember snail mail? Get inspired by Seattle artists and writers who are rediscovering the joys of connecting through the ol’ Postal Service. A more wicked letter-writing art: One faculty member who's all too familiar with typing letters of recommendation has written a novel about a put-upon prof who's “an evil little version of me.” Read about the latest pick for Moira’s Seattle Times Book Club.
—Kris Higginson
6:41 am Catch up on the past 24 hours
Concerns are growing locally and around the globe amid spikes in coronavirus. U.S. deaths have surpassed the number of Americans who died in World War I. Skagit County is seeing an "ominous" rise in infections, and Oregon this week reported a record number of daily cases. In China, Beijing has closed schools and canceled more than 60% of inbound flights amid "extremely grave" signs of a resurgence. Track the virus's spread here.
"Getting sick has gotten political." Yakima County is a hot spot for coronavirus, with the number of cases soaring far above the threshold for reopening. So why is one woman struggling to convince residents that the pandemic's hurt is real? Perhaps it's because America suffered from a pre-existing condition, columnist Danny Westneat writes.
Layoffs are hitting Seattle Art Museum, ACT Theatre, Chihuly Garden & Glass and the Space Needle amid coronavirus shutdowns. Pike Place Market is reeling, too. It's hoping to boost its businesses with a livestreaming fundraiser tomorrow that will showcase the Market's people and performers.
The empty vendor stalls under the Pike Place Market sign were still lit the night of April 3. At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the foundation is hosting “Support the Market,” a free, livestreaming virtual event that will showcase the people and performers of Pike Place while giving those who love it a chance to donate toward its recovery. (Alan Berner / The Seattle Times)
Amtrak is cutting two Seattle routes sharply and ending daily service to hundreds of stations, blaming the pandemic.
You might get a tax break for going on vacation. The White House is considering a coronavirus stimulus plan that would boost tourism by providing breaks for Americans who travel inside the U.S.
A COVID-19 vaccine could come via the same smart science that produced "the AIDS vaccine," President Donald Trump says. But there is no AIDS vaccine. Here's more fact-checking.
Seattle-area home sales are on a hot streak as they surge back after lockdown, our Coronavirus Economy daily chart shows. Flushing the toilet may fling coronavirus-contaminated aerosols all over, scientists have found, highlighting the need to rethink some of the common spaces people share. Ick.
—Kris Higginson
12:00 am
