A study found that two COVID-19 vaccinations without the additional booster did not provide lasting protections against omicron.

Researchers also discovered that a COVID-19 infection was as effective in preventing a new omicron infection as a recently received booster dose.

Meanwhile, Florida remains the only U.S. state to not have preordered COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 ahead of the Food and Drug Administration authorizing the vaccines.

