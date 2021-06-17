We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
A big worry is keeping Washington state's epidemiologist up at night:the gamma variant, which is rising faster than any other in the state. It's highly infectious and linked to increased breakthrough infections in vaccinated people. That's on top of concerns about the delta variant, which is increasing its grip locally and nationally. You can track the spread of the virus in these graphics.
Colds and common viruses are roaring back,especially among children — and sometimes with an uncommon punch. “It’s very unusual to see this volume of sick kids during the summer,” one pediatrics expert explains.
Tired of "hygiene theater"? Many showy precautions don't provide meaningful protection against the coronavirus, safety experts say, from touchless mustard to power-washing the outside of subway cars as if people "were going around licking the exterior." But defenders say these measures serve a purpose, even if it's an unintended one.