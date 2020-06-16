By

Coronavirus infections are on the rise throughout Washington state, with particularly large increases in Yakima, Benton, Spokane and Franklin counties.

In King County, barbers, tattoo artists and pet groomers could soon be mostly open to customers if the state approves the county’s application to move to Phase 2 of reopening. The King County Board of Health voted unanimously Monday evening to send its application to the state.

Also on Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee called on the federal government to create a national aviation screening system to protect airline passengers against the new coronavirus.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Monday.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Live updates:

Poll: Americans are the unhappiest they’ve been in 50 years

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Spoiler alert: 2020 has been rough on the American psyche. Folks in the U.S. are more unhappy today than they’ve been in nearly 50 years.

This bold — yet unsurprising — conclusion comes from the COVID Response Tracking Study, conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago. It finds that just 14% of American adults say they’re very happy, down from 31% who said the same in 2018. That year, 23% said they’d often or sometimes felt isolated in recent weeks. Now, 50% say that.

The survey, conducted in late May, draws on nearly a half-century of research from the General Social Survey, which has collected data on American attitudes and behaviors at least every other year since 1972. No less than 29% of Americans have ever called themselves very happy in that survey.

Read the full story here, including additional findings from the survey.

—The Associated Press
U.S. casinos push for cashless gambling payments, citing virus

This April 17, 2015 photo shows stacks of gambling chips on a roulette table at the Tropicana Casino and Resort in Atlantic City, N.J. On June 16, 2020, the American Gaming Association, the casino industry’s national trade group, called on state gambling regulators to make it easier for gamblers to use cashless betting options during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The American casino industry wants gambling regulators to make it easier to adopt cashless payment transactions on the casino floor, citing a desire to help customers avoid handling money during the coronavirus outbreak.

In a report released Tuesday, the American Gaming Association, the gambling industry’s national trade group, called on regulators in states where gambling is allowed to update their rules or laws to integrate cashless options for gamblers.

Presently, a small number of casinos use such payments, which include debit or credit cards, as well as apps like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal. Wider acceptance of these options has long been a goal of the gambling industry.

Read the full story here.

—The Associated Press

What are the potential long-term effects of having COVID-19?

(Illustration by Peter Hamlin)
It’s hard to say exactly what the long-term effects are of having COVID-19 because the coronavirus is still so new.

The best evidence comes from patients themselves, and some experience a variety of symptoms long after their infections have cleared.

Read the full story here.

—The Associated Press

UK unemployment expected to hit levels last seen in 1980s

People walk with bags after shopping at the Selfridges department store in London, Monday, June 15, 2020. After three months of being closed under coronavirus restrictions, shops selling fashion, toys and other non-essential goods are being allowed to reopen across England for the first time since the country went into lockdown in March.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
LONDON — Unemployment in the U.K. is widely expected to hit levels not seen since the mid-1980s over the coming months as a result of the coronavirus-induced recession.

Though the number of people officially labelled as unemployed held steady in April, the first full month after lockdown, analysts said Tuesday it’s only a matter of time before the full impact of the economic collapse is seen.

That’s because the British government’s efforts to insulate the jobs market from the economic damage of the lockdown is coming to an end.

Read the full story here.

—The Associated Press
Coronavirus tracing app a test for privacy-minded Germany

A person holds a smartphone with the official ‘Corona Warn-App’ (Corona Warning Application) in Berlin, Germany, Monday, June 15, 2020. The app will be introduced on Tuesday, June 16 by the German authorities. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
BERLIN — Germany launched a coronavirus tracing app Tuesday that officials say is so secure even government ministers can use it, though developers acknowledge it isn’t perfect yet.

Smartphone apps have been touted as a high-tech tool in the effort to track down potential COVID-19 infections. Experts say finding new cases quickly is key to clamping down on fresh clusters, especially as countries slowly emerge from lockdowns and try to avoid a second wave of infections and deaths.

But governments in Europe have run into legal and cultural hurdles trying to reconcile the need for effective tracing with the continent’s strict data privacy standards.

Germany, where a person’s right to their own data even after death is rooted in the constitution, has proved a particular challenge.

Read the full story here.

—The Associated Press

‘Still scared’: Health workers feel the toll of virus fight

Hospital workers sit for a group counseling session at Elmhurst Hospital to talk about their experiences dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Friday, May 29, 2020, in New York. At hospitals around the country, nurses, doctors and other health care workers are reckoning with the psychological toll of the virus fight, coupled with fears that the disease could flare anew later this year. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)
NEW YORK — Outside a back door to a hospital where the coronavirus hit like a hurricane, a half-dozen staffers gathered recently to look back, and look inward.

“I am still scared,” Dr. Gwen Hooley told her colleagues at Elmhurst Hospital, which was swamped with patients in late March as the virus rampaged through New York.

Physician’s assistant Diane Akhbari recalled her husband leaving food on the cellar stairs while she isolated herself for months for fear of infecting her family: “I felt like an animal,” she said, her voice cracking.

Co-workers talked about how terrifying it felt early on, not knowing whether they’d have enough protective gear. How one endured his own case of COVID-19 and others saw young and healthy people like themselves get critically sick. How colleagues discussed drawing up wills.

And how haunting it is to think it may all happen again.

“I feel like it’s a calm before a second storm,” said Hooley, an emergency room physician who lost a relative to the virus.

While the global pandemic hasn’t abated, the days when gasping patients arrived at Elmhurst nonstop, when ventilators ran low and deaths so high that a refrigerated morgue truck was stationed outside, have subsided. Not necessarily the pain.

At Elmhurst and hospitals around the country, nurses, doctors and other health care workers are reckoning with the psychological toll of the virus fight, coupled with fears that the disease could flare anew later this year.

Read the full story here.

—The Associated Press

As COVID-19 infection rate spikes in Tulsa, don’t ask the mayor about Trump rally plans

In this file photo from Dec. 21, 2016, Tulsa mayor G.T. Bynum speaks in Tulsa, Okla. For most mayors in deep-red states like Oklahoma, the prospect of hosting the first rally for President Donald Trump in months would be a welcome one. But for Bynum, the timing of Trump’s planned rally Saturday, June, 20, 2020, at the city’s 19,000-seat downtown BOK Center arena must be keeping the first-term mayor up at night. Originally planned for Friday, Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the end of slavery, at an arena just blocks from one of the worst race massacres in U.S. history, the Trump campaign relented and moved the date of the rally to Saturday. (Cory Young/Tulsa World via AP File)
OKLAHOMA CITY — For most mayors in deep-red states like Oklahoma, the prospect of hosting the first rally for President Donald Trump in months would be a delight. It would showcase the city on an international stage and draw revenue for local businesses that have been shuttered for months amid the coronavirus outbreak.

But G.T. Bynum, the first-term mayor of Tulsa, isn’t celebrating Trump’s planned rally Saturday at the city’s 19,000-seat downtown BOK Center arena. While other Oklahoma GOP officials are hailing the event, Bynum finds himself in a precarious position, balancing partisan politics, the city’s deep racial wounds and a COVID-19 infection rate that is suddenly spiking.

Read the full story here.

—The Associated Press
Job listings for Seattle area trail national rebound

Seattle’s economy was booming by many measures before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and job listings here grew faster than the nationwide rate into early March. Then the pandemic, and the subsequent lockdown, sent job openings plummeting and put millions out of work.

The recovery from those blows has been painful everywhere, and new job opportunities for those left unemployed have come back only slowly. Washington state trails the national rate of improvement, and the Seattle metro area trails the state. That’s been the case since both local and national listings hit bottom in early May.

For more economic news, including more charts explaining the coronavirus economy, click here.

—Seattle Times business staff

Quarantine Corner: Things to do while staying home

Great-Grandma Josephine’s Norwegian Waffles, prepared by north Ballard resident and former food editor of the Norwegian American newspaper, Daytona Strong. (Daytona Strong)
Cake for breakfast! Teen chef Sadie Davis-Suskind shares her recipe for a coffee cake that kids can make (hmmm, Father’s Day is coming up), and we also have the secrets to making treasured Norwegian waffles.

Our book critic has a new favorite detective. Meet resourceful, no-nonsense housekeeper Blanche White. And what would our reality look like if Hillary Clinton had split with Bill and become president? The alternate-history book “Rodham” paints an amusing picture.

—Kris Higginson

Children are only half as likely to get infected by the coronavirus, research shows

Children are only half as likely as adults to get infected by the coronavirus, according to new research that could influence tough decisions on when and how to reopen schools.

And kids usually don't develop clinical symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to the study, published Tuesday in the journal Nature Medicine.

From the start of the pandemic, it has been known that children are typically spared the worst effects of the disease. They rarely die of it. But they can still get sick and can spread the virus, including to older family members more likely to have a severe illness.

Read the full story here.

—The Washington Post
Catch up on the past 24 hours

On June 10, wearing gloves that are changed with every table seating, and armed with paper menus, Erica Bailiff works the hostess area at Ivar’s Salmon House on north Lake Union in Seattle, which has reopened at reduced capacity. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times)
King County businesses' doors could soon open wider, from barbers to restaurants and more. The county is applying for the second phase of reopening, even as COVID-19 cases climb. Here's what that involves, as well as a county-by-county look at what you can (and can't) do.

Researchers say they have the first evidence that a drug called dexamethasone can improve COVID-19 survival. The same study earlier showed a malaria drug touted by President Donald Trump was not working against the coronavirus. The FDA, citing new information on safety risks, yesterday revoked its emergency authorization for that drug, hydroxychloroquine.

In this file photo from Sunday, June 14, 2020, medical workers attend to a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. Researchers in England say they have the first evidence that a drug can improve survival from COVID-19. The drug is a cheap, widely available steroid called dexamethasone. Results released Tuesday, June 16, show it reduced deaths by up to one-third in severely ill hospitalized patients. (Hani Mohammed / The Associated Press, file)
Airline passengers need a national screening program to protect them against the coronavirus, Gov. Jay Inslee says, and he has a plan for how this could look. Meanwhile, a Seattle company has come up with a design that it says will protect passengers by creating an invisible barrier around them, and airlines are cracking down on travelers who won't wear masks.

Drivers for meal- and grocery-delivery app companies must get "premium pay" for each Seattle order during the coronavirus crisis, the City Council voted. Some companies warned that they'll pass the cost along to customers.

China has slammed the doors shut in a swath of Beijing as officials rush to contain a fresh coronavirus outbreak — a sign of the challenges faced by reopening nations around the world.

As MLB owners and players bicker over reopening, millions of fans may be going, going, gone, columnist Matt Calkins writes.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff

