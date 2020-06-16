Coronavirus infections are on the rise throughout Washington state, with particularly large increases in Yakima, Benton, Spokane and Franklin counties.
In King County, barbers, tattoo artists and pet groomers could soon be mostly open to customers if the state approves the county’s application to move to Phase 2 of reopening. The King County Board of Health voted unanimously Monday evening to send its application to the state.
Also on Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee called on the federal government to create a national aviation screening system to protect airline passengers against the new coronavirus.
Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we'll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Monday.
Poll: Americans are the unhappiest they’ve been in 50 years
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Spoiler alert: 2020 has been rough on the American psyche. Folks in the U.S. are more unhappy today than they’ve been in nearly 50 years.
This bold — yet unsurprising — conclusion comes from the COVID Response Tracking Study, conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago. It finds that just 14% of American adults say they’re very happy, down from 31% who said the same in 2018. That year, 23% said they’d often or sometimes felt isolated in recent weeks. Now, 50% say that.
The survey, conducted in late May, draws on nearly a half-century of research from the General Social Survey, which has collected data on American attitudes and behaviors at least every other year since 1972. No less than 29% of Americans have ever called themselves very happy in that survey.
U.S. casinos push for cashless gambling payments, citing virus
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The American casino industry wants gambling regulators to make it easier to adopt cashless payment transactions on the casino floor, citing a desire to help customers avoid handling money during the coronavirus outbreak.
In a report released Tuesday, the American Gaming Association, the gambling industry’s national trade group, called on regulators in states where gambling is allowed to update their rules or laws to integrate cashless options for gamblers.
Presently, a small number of casinos use such payments, which include debit or credit cards, as well as apps like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal. Wider acceptance of these options has long been a goal of the gambling industry.
What are the potential long-term effects of having COVID-19?
It’s hard to say exactly what the long-term effects are of having COVID-19 because the coronavirus is still so new.
The best evidence comes from patients themselves, and some experience a variety of symptoms long after their infections have cleared.
UK unemployment expected to hit levels last seen in 1980s
LONDON — Unemployment in the U.K. is widely expected to hit levels not seen since the mid-1980s over the coming months as a result of the coronavirus-induced recession.
Though the number of people officially labelled as unemployed held steady in April, the first full month after lockdown, analysts said Tuesday it’s only a matter of time before the full impact of the economic collapse is seen.
That’s because the British government’s efforts to insulate the jobs market from the economic damage of the lockdown is coming to an end.
Coronavirus tracing app a test for privacy-minded Germany
BERLIN — Germany launched a coronavirus tracing app Tuesday that officials say is so secure even government ministers can use it, though developers acknowledge it isn’t perfect yet.
Smartphone apps have been touted as a high-tech tool in the effort to track down potential COVID-19 infections. Experts say finding new cases quickly is key to clamping down on fresh clusters, especially as countries slowly emerge from lockdowns and try to avoid a second wave of infections and deaths.
But governments in Europe have run into legal and cultural hurdles trying to reconcile the need for effective tracing with the continent’s strict data privacy standards.
Germany, where a person’s right to their own data even after death is rooted in the constitution, has proved a particular challenge.
‘Still scared’: Health workers feel the toll of virus fight
NEW YORK — Outside a back door to a hospital where the coronavirus hit like a hurricane, a half-dozen staffers gathered recently to look back, and look inward.
“I am still scared,” Dr. Gwen Hooley told her colleagues at Elmhurst Hospital, which was swamped with patients in late March as the virus rampaged through New York.
Physician’s assistant Diane Akhbari recalled her husband leaving food on the cellar stairs while she isolated herself for months for fear of infecting her family: “I felt like an animal,” she said, her voice cracking.
Co-workers talked about how terrifying it felt early on, not knowing whether they’d have enough protective gear. How one endured his own case of COVID-19 and others saw young and healthy people like themselves get critically sick. How colleagues discussed drawing up wills.
And how haunting it is to think it may all happen again.
“I feel like it’s a calm before a second storm,” said Hooley, an emergency room physician who lost a relative to the virus.
While the global pandemic hasn’t abated, the days when gasping patients arrived at Elmhurst nonstop, when ventilators ran low and deaths so high that a refrigerated morgue truck was stationed outside, have subsided. Not necessarily the pain.
At Elmhurst and hospitals around the country, nurses, doctors and other health care workers are reckoning with the psychological toll of the virus fight, coupled with fears that the disease could flare anew later this year.
As COVID-19 infection rate spikes in Tulsa, don’t ask the mayor about Trump rally plans
OKLAHOMA CITY — For most mayors in deep-red states like Oklahoma, the prospect of hosting the first rally for President Donald Trump in months would be a delight. It would showcase the city on an international stage and draw revenue for local businesses that have been shuttered for months amid the coronavirus outbreak.
But G.T. Bynum, the first-term mayor of Tulsa, isn’t celebrating Trump’s planned rally Saturday at the city’s 19,000-seat downtown BOK Center arena. While other Oklahoma GOP officials are hailing the event, Bynum finds himself in a precarious position, balancing partisan politics, the city’s deep racial wounds and a COVID-19 infection rate that is suddenly spiking.
Job listings for Seattle area trail national rebound
Seattle’s economy was booming by many measures before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and job listings here grew faster than the nationwide rate into early March. Then the pandemic, and the subsequent lockdown, sent job openings plummeting and put millions out of work.
The recovery from those blows has been painful everywhere, and new job opportunities for those left unemployed have come back only slowly. Washington state trails the national rate of improvement, and the Seattle metro area trails the state. That’s been the case since both local and national listings hit bottom in early May.
Quarantine Corner: Things to do while staying home
Cake for breakfast! Teen chef Sadie Davis-Suskind shares her recipe for a coffee cake that kids can make (hmmm, Father’s Day is coming up), and we also have the secrets to making treasured Norwegian waffles.
Our book critic has a new favorite detective. Meet resourceful, no-nonsense housekeeper Blanche White. And what would our reality look like if Hillary Clinton had split with Bill and become president? The alternate-history book “Rodham” paints an amusing picture.
Children are only half as likely to get infected by the coronavirus, research shows
Children are only half as likely as adults to get infected by the coronavirus, according to new research that could influence tough decisions on when and how to reopen schools.
And kids usually don't develop clinical symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to the study, published Tuesday in the journal Nature Medicine.
From the start of the pandemic, it has been known that children are typically spared the worst effects of the disease. They rarely die of it. But they can still get sick and can spread the virus, including to older family members more likely to have a severe illness.
King County businesses' doors could soon open wider, from barbers to restaurants and more. The county is applying for the second phase of reopening, even as COVID-19 cases climb. Here's what that involves, as well as a county-by-county look at what you can (and can't) do.
Researchers say they have the first evidence that a drug called dexamethasone can improve COVID-19 survival. The same study earlier showed a malaria drug touted by President Donald Trump was not working against the coronavirus. The FDA, citing new information on safety risks, yesterday revoked its emergency authorization for that drug, hydroxychloroquine.
Airline passengers need a national screening program to protect them against the coronavirus, Gov. Jay Inslee says, and he has a plan for how this could look. Meanwhile, a Seattle company has come up with a design that it says will protect passengers by creating an invisible barrier around them, and airlines are cracking down on travelers who won't wear masks.
Drivers for meal- and grocery-delivery app companies must get "premium pay" for each Seattle order during the coronavirus crisis, the City Council voted. Some companies warned that they'll pass the cost along to customers.
China has slammed the doors shut in a swath of Beijing as officials rush to contain a fresh coronavirus outbreak — a sign of the challenges faced by reopening nations around the world.
As MLB owners and players bicker over reopening, millions of fans may be going, going, gone, columnist Matt Calkins writes.
