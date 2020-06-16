By

Coronavirus infections are on the rise throughout Washington state, with particularly large increases in Yakima, Benton, Spokane and Franklin counties.

In King County, barbers, tattoo artists and pet groomers could soon be mostly open to customers if the state approves the county’s application to move to Phase 2 of reopening. The King County Board of Health voted unanimously Monday evening to send its application to the state.

Also on Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee called on the federal government to create a national aviation screening system to protect airline passengers against the new coronavirus.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Monday.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Live updates:

Job listings for Seattle area trail national rebound

Seattle’s economy was booming by many measures before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and job listings here grew faster than the nationwide rate into early March. Then the pandemic, and the subsequent lockdown, sent job openings plummeting and put millions out of work.

The recovery from those blows has been painful everywhere, and new job opportunities for those left unemployed have come back only slowly. Washington state trails the national rate of improvement, and the Seattle metro area trails the state. That’s been the case since both local and national listings hit bottom in early May.

For more economic news, including more charts explaining the coronavirus economy, click here.

—Seattle Times business staff
Quarantine Corner: Things to do while staying home

Great-Grandma Josephine's Norwegian Waffles, prepared by north Ballard resident and former food editor of the Norwegian American newspaper, Daytona Strong. (Daytona Strong)
Great-Grandma Josephine’s Norwegian Waffles, prepared by north Ballard resident and former food editor of the Norwegian American newspaper, Daytona Strong. (Daytona Strong)

Cake for breakfast! Teen chef Sadie Davis-Suskind shares her recipe for a coffee cake that kids can make (hmmm, Father’s Day is coming up), and we also have the secrets to making treasured Norwegian waffles.

Our book critic has a new favorite detective. Meet resourceful, no-nonsense housekeeper Blanche White. And what would our reality look like if Hillary Clinton had split with Bill and become president? The alternate-history book “Rodham” paints an amusing picture.

—Kris Higginson

Children are only half as likely to get infected by the coronavirus, research shows

Children are only half as likely as adults to get infected by the coronavirus, according to new research that could influence tough decisions on when and how to reopen schools.

And kids usually don't develop clinical symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to the study, published Tuesday in the journal Nature Medicine.

From the start of the pandemic, it has been known that children are typically spared the worst effects of the disease. They rarely die of it. But they can still get sick and can spread the virus, including to older family members more likely to have a severe illness.

Read the full story here.

—The Washington Post

Catch up on the past 24 hours

On June 10, wearing gloves that are changed with every table seating, and armed with paper menus, Erica Bailiff works the hostess area at Ivar’s Salmon House on north Lake Union in Seattle, which has reopened at reduced capacity. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times)
On June 10, wearing gloves that are changed with every table seating, and armed with paper menus, Erica Bailiff works the hostess area at Ivar’s Salmon House on north Lake Union in Seattle, which has reopened at reduced capacity. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times)

King County businesses' doors could soon open wider, from barbers to restaurants and more. The county is applying for the second phase of reopening, even as COVID-19 cases climb. Here's what that involves, as well as a county-by-county look at what you can (and can't) do.

Researchers say they have the first evidence that a drug called dexamethasone can improve COVID-19 survival. The same study earlier showed a malaria drug touted by President Donald Trump was not working against the coronavirus. The FDA, citing new information on safety risks, yesterday revoked its emergency authorization for that drug, hydroxychloroquine.

In this file photo from Sunday, June 14, 2020, medical workers attend to a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. Researchers in England say they have the first evidence that a drug can improve survival from COVID-19. The drug is a cheap, widely available steroid called dexamethasone. Results released Tuesday, June 16, show it reduced deaths by up to one-third in severely ill hospitalized patients. (Hani Mohammed / The Associated Press, file)
In this file photo from Sunday, June 14, 2020, medical workers attend to a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. Researchers in England say they have the first evidence that a drug can improve survival from COVID-19. The drug is a cheap, widely available steroid called dexamethasone. Results released Tuesday, June 16, show it reduced deaths by up to one-third in severely ill hospitalized patients. (Hani Mohammed / The Associated Press, file)

Airline passengers need a national screening program to protect them against the coronavirus, Gov. Jay Inslee says, and he has a plan for how this could look. Meanwhile, a Seattle company has come up with a design that it says will protect passengers by creating an invisible barrier around them, and airlines are cracking down on travelers who won't wear masks.

Drivers for meal- and grocery-delivery app companies must get "premium pay" for each Seattle order during the coronavirus crisis, the City Council voted. Some companies warned that they'll pass the cost along to customers.

China has slammed the doors shut in a swath of Beijing as officials rush to contain a fresh coronavirus outbreak — a sign of the challenges faced by reopening nations around the world.

As MLB owners and players bicker over reopening, millions of fans may be going, going, gone, columnist Matt Calkins writes.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff

