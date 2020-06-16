Coronavirus infections are on the rise throughout Washington state, with particularly large increases in Yakima, Benton, Spokane and Franklin counties.

In King County, barbers, tattoo artists and pet groomers could soon be mostly open to customers if the state approves the county’s application to move to Phase 2 of reopening. The King County Board of Health voted unanimously Monday evening to send its application to the state.

Also on Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee called on the federal government to create a national aviation screening system to protect airline passengers against the new coronavirus.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Monday.

