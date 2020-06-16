Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Monday.
Job listings for Seattle area trail national rebound
Seattle’s economy was booming by many measures before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and job listings here grew faster than the nationwide rate into early March. Then the pandemic, and the subsequent lockdown, sent job openings plummeting and put millions out of work.
The recovery from those blows has been painful everywhere, and new job opportunities for those left unemployed have come back only slowly. Washington state trails the national rate of improvement, and the Seattle metro area trails the state. That’s been the case since both local and national listings hit bottom in early May.
For more economic news, including more charts explaining the coronavirus economy
—Seattle Times business staff
And kids usually don't develop clinical symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to the study, published Tuesday in the journal Nature Medicine.
From the start of the pandemic, it has been known that children are typically spared the worst effects of the disease. They rarely die of it. But they can still get sick and can spread the virus, including to older family members more likely to have a severe illness.
King County businesses' doors could soon open wider, from barbers to restaurants and more. The county is applying for the second phase of reopening, even as COVID-19 cases climb. Here's what that involves, as well as a county-by-county look at what you can (and can't) do.
Researchers say they have the first evidence that a drug called dexamethasone can improve COVID-19 survival. The same study earlier showed a malaria drug touted by President Donald Trump was not working against the coronavirus. The FDA, citing new information on safety risks, yesterday revoked its emergency authorization for that drug, hydroxychloroquine.
Drivers for meal- and grocery-delivery app companies must get "premium pay" for each Seattle order during the coronavirus crisis, the City Council voted. Some companies warned that they'll pass the cost along to customers.