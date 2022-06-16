Food and Drug Administration advisers voted unanimously in recommending that COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna be accessible to U.S. children under five.

The agency could officially authorize the vaccines by next week.

Beginning June 20, Canadians traveling within the country will no longer need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination due in part to the country’s high vaccination rates.

