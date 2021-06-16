About six months after COVID-19 vaccines started rolling out in Washington, King County has reached the 70% vaccination threshold, triggering a two-week countdown until the county’s mask mandate is rescinded. The state, however, won’t fully reopen until the end of June or when 70% of residents 16 and older have one vaccine dose, whichever comes first.

Still, some concerns remain, particularly surrounding the highly transmissible delta variant in the state, which continues to slowly spread in Washington

